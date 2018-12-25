Fans find silver lining in Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, get a chance to watch Sridevi one last time. See reactions

Even as Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film, the ambitious Rs 200 crore romantic drama Zero flounders at the box office, fans are expressing their gratitude for getting one last chance to watch the late Sridevi on the big screen. The legendary actor died in February in Dubai, and appears in a cameo in Zero.

Several fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to Sridevi’s final screen appearance. Almost the entire theatre sighed in sadness when she appeared for those few minutes on screen, one person wrote. Another person reported that the late star’s appearance was received with applause in the theatre, while a different fan said that Sridevi’s cameo was the best thing about the disappointing film.

Sat through this hot mess of a film only to see #Sridevi on the big screen 1 last time ! 💔😰 #Zero — Shounak Amonkar (@Shounak1989) December 23, 2018

watched #Zero something inside me which was so restless for past 10 months is at peace now.. #Sridevi 's infectious laugh made me forget everything.. she's there.. still there. hang in there Queen. there's not a day, that pass without thinking about you💋💋#SrideviLivesForever pic.twitter.com/ttkvsxZ1P9 — Micky (@mickyblessy) December 25, 2018

Empress Sridevi Cameo Gets the Loudest Cheers and Applause in #Zero

Karishma Kapoor: "Thank you @iamsrk and #Zero for giving me the opportunity to share screen space with the Legend and my all time favourite #Sridevi. pic.twitter.com/DgnzEUmexf — RANBIR KAPOOR❄️ Brahmāstra (@Aadityakapoor12) December 24, 2018

After watching #Sridevi ma'am in #Zero i m missing her even more....she looked so radiant And vibrant. What a stunning star she was. Truly Showstopper

Miss you..your smile 😘😘😘 — priya lalwani (@iampriyalalwani) December 24, 2018

#zero movie become zero...but it will always remember just for Sridevi Ji last appearance. ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/6TsFbzleFQ — iamswati (@iamswatidubey1) December 23, 2018

#Sridevi ma'am in #Zero She looked beyond beautiful to my expectation. Like an Angel ....can't take of my eyes on her. #SrideviLivesForever pic.twitter.com/QvxtXHCoWz — Neha kashyapa (@neha0130) December 23, 2018

Aw! To see her for the last time onscreen😕Almost entire theatre sighed in sadness together when she appeared for those few mins on screen ..😑 #SriDevi #Zero#ZeroFamilyEntertainer #ZeroReview @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/iqw9D8nSQS — #SahadKaAangan 🔥 (@DemotionalMansi) December 23, 2018

Watching #Sridevi Ji in #zero made me cry. Irrespective of the screen timings she finds way into my heart.. I know wherever she is today, that world would be blessed to have her. ♥️ — Satyam Chaudhary (@zeev_sk) December 22, 2018

Sridevi is one of the many leading Bollywood actors to have filmed a cameo in Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai. Others include Karisma Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Salman Khan. Karisma had recently thanked Shah Rukh for giving her the opportunity to share screen space with Sridevi.

Sridevi’s final starring role came in the 2017 thriller Mom, co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, for which she won a posthumous Best Actress National Award. Since her death, her eldest daughter Janhvi Kapoor has made her Bollywood debut in Dhadak.

Zero has been pronounced as an ‘underperformer’ at the domestic box office, thanks to its dwindling earnings over its four days of release. The film has made Rs 69 crore in India and another Rs 35 crore at the foreign box office, pushing its worldwide total to over Rs 100 crore. The film is billed as the most expensive of Shah Rukh Khan’s career, and continues his streak of box office disappointments, following Raees and Jab Harry Met Sejal.

First Published: Dec 25, 2018 17:34 IST