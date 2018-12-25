 Fans find silver lining in Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, get a chance to watch Sridevi one last time. See reactions
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 25, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Fans find silver lining in Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, get a chance to watch Sridevi one last time. See reactions

Sridevi fans have found a silver lining in Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film, Zero. It has given them their last chance to see Sridevi on the big screen. Read reactions here.

bollywood Updated: Dec 25, 2018 18:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Shah Rukh Khan,Zero,Sridevi
Karisma Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Sridevi and Alia Bhatt in a behind-the-scenes still from Zero.

Even as Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film, the ambitious Rs 200 crore romantic drama Zero flounders at the box office, fans are expressing their gratitude for getting one last chance to watch the late Sridevi on the big screen. The legendary actor died in February in Dubai, and appears in a cameo in Zero.

Several fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to Sridevi’s final screen appearance. Almost the entire theatre sighed in sadness when she appeared for those few minutes on screen, one person wrote. Another person reported that the late star’s appearance was received with applause in the theatre, while a different fan said that Sridevi’s cameo was the best thing about the disappointing film.

Sridevi is one of the many leading Bollywood actors to have filmed a cameo in Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai. Others include Karisma Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Salman Khan. Karisma had recently thanked Shah Rukh for giving her the opportunity to share screen space with Sridevi.

Sridevi’s final starring role came in the 2017 thriller Mom, co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, for which she won a posthumous Best Actress National Award. Since her death, her eldest daughter Janhvi Kapoor has made her Bollywood debut in Dhadak.

Zero has been pronounced as an ‘underperformer’ at the domestic box office, thanks to its dwindling earnings over its four days of release. The film has made Rs 69 crore in India and another Rs 35 crore at the foreign box office, pushing its worldwide total to over Rs 100 crore. The film is billed as the most expensive of Shah Rukh Khan’s career, and continues his streak of box office disappointments, following Raees and Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 25, 2018 17:34 IST

tags

more from bollywood