‘Fed up’ Kiara Advani zooming off on a tricycle in adorable throwback video is a total mood

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 20:23 IST

Kiara Advani, who is self-isolating with her family in Mumbai, has been entertaining fans with adorable throwback videos from her ‘wonder years’. Her latest childhood video perfectly captures her mood right now.

In the cute clip, Kiara tells her mother that she is ‘fed up of waiting’ and zooms off on her little tricycle. Though she feels the same way now, she cannot go out due to the lockdown, owing to the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic.

“‘Mummy, I’m fed up of waiting because I feel like going.’ My mental state right now but...nobody’s goin out! Home sweet home! #thewonderyears,” her caption read. According to the timestamp, the video was taken in 1996, when she was around four years old.

Varun Dhawan called Kiara a ‘sugar high child’ in the comments section. Athiya Shetty said that the video was ‘a real mood’. Manish Malhotra dropped a number of heart emojis and wrote, “Pretty pretty.” Several fans also showered love on the post.

Earlier this week, Kiara had shared two more childhood videos. In one of them, she was seen doing the Bharatnatyam in a pink ballerina outfit, while in the other, she was seen sipping water from a Cinderella mug.

Kiara was last seen on the big screen in a special song from Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium, titled Kudi Nu Nachne De. The video also featured other Bollywood stars, including Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Kriti Sanon.

Kiara’s last full-fledged release was the Netflix original film Guilty, in which she played a strong-minded songwriter in a relationship with the college jock, who gets accused of rape. Directed by Ruchi Narain, the film dealt with themes of sexual assault, consent and victim-blaming, with the #MeToo movement as its backdrop.

