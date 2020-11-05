Film promotions finally back in action: Actors return to TV shows with caution

bollywood

After pandemic induced halt, the entertainment industry is bounding back with full vigour. And not just film shooting and new releases but actors are back on TV shows, too, in order to promote their upcoming films.

Recently, Chhalaang team including Rajkummar Rao and Nushrrat Bharuccha, visited dance reality show India’s Best Dancer, and cast of Laxmii — Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani — went to The Kapil Sharma Show. Clearly, more and more actors are expected to follow suit.

Sharing her experience, Bharuccha admits being super nervous. “I had not touched another doorknob apart from my own, or even a tap, how would I sit on a chair? I got a towel from home one day, kept it on the chair and just sat on it,” she quips.

Echoing similar views, Advani, who is in favour of TV promotions, adds, “In a way, that’s coming back to normal in a new sense, and we’re learning to live with that, so that’s the way forward now. On Kapil’s sets everything was done with utmost safety and precaution. The atmosphere, the production house, everyone takes care of things.”

Having started promotions for directorial Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Abhishek Sharma, on his part says, “Though we can’t do a lot of physical movements like visiting cities, malls etc, but we can promote our films on TV shows apart from social media. TV has huge audience base and also are a huge marketing platform. We need to make more people aware given that this is the first Hindi releasing in theatres after months.”

Other than films, Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa promoted their latest single on a dance reality show and Mika Singh, too, has been enjoying talking about his new song.

When we spoke to actors who have films coming out soon, they all seemed excited with the idea of on-ground promotions restarting soon.

“Shooting and promotions are happening following safety protocols. As a team we would get tested, isolate before we proceed promoting,” says Shikha Talsania, whose film Coolie No 1 is releasing end of this year.

Rohit Saraf, who plays a pivotal part in Anurag Basu’s Ludo, releasing later this month, says he enjoys promoting his projects and given the current health crisis, it should be done with all guidelines in place.

“Considering we’ve been battling the pandemic for over seven months now, and with limited signs of it ending soon, we’ve to learn and find a way to live with it, at least for the foreseeable future. So, I’m surely looking forward to on-ground promotions.”

Pankaj Tripathi, who has several upcoming releases — Ludo, Mimi, Kaagaz and ‘83 — lined up, feels it’s on the makers to decide on promotion, and he’d be ready to go ahead. “If the show makers are following guidelines laid by government, then this should work out fine,” he opines.

Actors Pankaj Tripathi, Harshvardhan Rane, Shikha Talsania, Saqib Saleem and Rohit Saraf, talk about promoting their forthcoming Bollywood projects on TV shows like earlier times.

Saqib Saleem, who recently went to Kapil’s show, along with sister Huma Qureshi, highlights importance of TV promotions. His next release is Kabir Khan’s ’83.

“Promoting my films on television shows is definitely a good option. I recently went on Kapil Sharma’s show, so I saw the way the production is handled. TV has a wider reach and it definitely helps in good promotions,” says Saleem, who’s content with response his latest web film Comedy Couple is garnering.

Talking about many testing positive on TV sets, he adds, “From sanitisation to maintaining distance, everyone must be careful because even one positive case can cause health concerns for the entire production team.”

Harshvardhan Rane, who missed out on Taish promotions because he was recovering from Covid-19, vouch for TV promotions, too.

“Given TV’s reach you’re guaranteed to spread more awareness around your film. As actors we’ve to open our masks while acting and during promotions. So, we must avoid touching our face and keep sanitising our hands during such activities,” he suggests.

