Home / Bollywood / Film starring Sushant Singh Rajput’s lookalike casts its villain, a producer named Nepoking. See pic

The upcoming film starring Sushant Singh Rajput’s lookalike, Sachin Tiwari, has found an actor to play its antagonist, a producer named Nepoking. See pic here.

bollywood Updated: Jul 28, 2020 16:34 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Suicide or Murder is expected to start shooting by September.
Model Rana has been cast as the ‘villain’ in Suicide or Murder, an upcoming film starring Sushant Singh Rajput lookalike Sachin Tiwari, but ‘definitely not’ a biopic on the actor’s life. Rana, whose character is called Nepoking, is a film producer who wears large glasses and has perfectly styled hair.

“He is a Big Shot Film Producer. But he only launches star kids. Introducing #RANA as ‘The #Nepoking’ in #SuicideOrMurder,” a social media post announcing the casting read. Previously, Sushant lookalike Sachin Tiwari had been cast in the role of an ‘outsider’ in the film industry.

 

Producer Vijay Shekhar Gupta told the Indian Express, “My film is a tribute to those who have fallen victims to the nepotistic approach of the bigwigs and to expose the game the big producers play. The film is definitely not a biopic of Sushant Singh Rajput but inspired by the lives of outsiders who allegedly fall victim to nepotism that prevails in the film industry.”

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Sachin had said that he hopes to not disappoint Sushant’s fans. The film was announced just a couple of days after Sushant’s death and the newcomer who hails from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, said it was then that he approached the filmmaker. “I started following him (Gupta) on social media and then when he saw my pictures, he decided that I will be the hero of the film,” he said, adding, “I want to do a good job in the film and I hope I don’t disappoint his fans.”

The shooting is expected to begin in September in Mumbai and Punjab, with a release expected around Christmas this year.

