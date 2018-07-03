Former house help accuses Kim Sharma of assault for ruining her laundry, actor denies

Bollywood actor Kim Sharma has been accused of getting violent with her former house help. A complaint for non-cognisable offence has been filed against the actor known for films like Mohabbatein and Yakeen.

As per a Mumbai Mirror report, the house help alleged that Sharma assaulted her when she forgot to separate white clothes from the coloured ones while washing them.

The help, Esther Khes, has been quoted as saying, “After the clothes were washed, I noticed that a black blouse had bled into a white tee. I realised my mistake and went to tell her about it immediately.”

Khes said that Sharma also abused her and asked her to not return to work. The help filed a complaint only when she didn’t receive her salary despite repeated requests. She said that she filed a police complaint against Sharma on June 27.

The actor has, however, refused the claim. She told Mumbai Mirror, “Khes has been told that her dues would be cleared on the seventh. I did not beat her. She ruined my clothes worth over Rs 70,000. I only asked her to leave after she did that.”

Sharma was launched in Bollywood with a lot of fanfare with Yash Raj Films’ Mohabbatein in 2000, but her career didn’t take off after her debut film.

Her last film appearance was in Telugu film Magadheera (2009) in which she had a special appearance.