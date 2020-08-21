e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Gajraj Rao turns director for Sucheeta Trivedi’s Indiawaali Maa promo

Gajraj Rao turns director for Sucheeta Trivedi’s Indiawaali Maa promo

Sucheeta Trivedi talks about her upcoming show Indiawaali Maa and how she shot the promo with Gajraj Rao helming it through video calls.

bollywood Updated: Aug 21, 2020 16:30 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Gajraj Rao turned director for the promo of a TV show.
Gajraj Rao turned director for the promo of a TV show.
         

Actor Gajraj Rao donned the director’s hat for a TV show’s promo recently and shot it all remotely, through video calls. Sucheeta Trivedi talks about her upcoming show Indiawaali Maa and how she shot the promo with Gajraj helming things through video calls.

Sharing her experience of working on the promo, Sucheeta said, “This is the first time I’ve seen a promo being shot virtually and it was sure a stroke of genius what it took for Gajraj to do it! He beautifully guided us and directed the whole crew too while being on a video call and we are going to remember this one for the long haul. He guided us perfectly about the camera angles, costumes, expressions and dialogue delivery while on a video call and the scenes came to us naturally and perfect thanks to him.”

Talking about the show, she added, “I’m sure he must have got what Indiawaali Maa is all about and even the promo highlights the nature of every single mother all over. It was an irony that the line in the promo said ‘agar video call pe baat karungi toh lagega sach me kar li’, while under Gajraj’s captainship it felt like he really was on the set all the time guiding all his assistants. The story of the show Indiawaali Maa is very emotional and every person could relate too.”

 

The promo was unveiled last week and Sucheeta had shared it on her Instagram. “An ode. A dedication. A salute to all mothers. For they rise again and again for their children. For even when their own soul is tired they find strength for their children. show @indiawaalimaa#jaymehtaproduction #sonytvofficial @sheendass @akshaymhatre11 @kinnarimehtaa @itsjaymehtaa @priyamishra090 @ismniteshpandey,” she wrote.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut calls out Aamir Khan for having ‘double standards’, says she shares ‘great bond’ with him

Gajraj was recently seen in Kunal Kemmu’s Lootcase that saw a direct-to-digital release. Gajraj has been working in the industry since 1994 (Bandit Queen) but gained significant recognition post Ayushmann Khurana’s Badhaai Ho in 2018. About the debate of insider-outsider debate, Gajraj recently told Hindustan Times, “A lot of the popular actors in the industry are outsiders. If you see many stars kids haven’t done well. And there are others who’ve surpassed their parents like Hrithik Roshan, or Tiger Shroff, who has created his own space in the industry. Being born in a certain family isn’t a crime, you need to have it in you (to make it big). In fact, I sympathise with these star kids; they have this extra pressure on them to prove themselves,”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
All 9 trapped in fire at Telangana hydroelectric plant killed
All 9 trapped in fire at Telangana hydroelectric plant killed
SC allows prayers in 3 Jain temples in Mumbai, cites Rath Yatra example
SC allows prayers in 3 Jain temples in Mumbai, cites Rath Yatra example
Reducing number of doctors holding back UP in fight against Covid-19
Reducing number of doctors holding back UP in fight against Covid-19
CBI starts probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
CBI starts probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
In Bihar, 65-yr-old had 8 kids in 18 months in govt records
In Bihar, 65-yr-old had 8 kids in 18 months in govt records
Kim Yo Jong: North Korea’s most powerful woman and now ‘de facto second-in-command’
Kim Yo Jong: North Korea’s most powerful woman and now ‘de facto second-in-command’
Madhya Pradesh first to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA test score, says CM
Madhya Pradesh first to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA test score, says CM
Richa Chadha: This term ‘outsiders’ in Bollywood should be abolished, we’re not some aliens
Richa Chadha: This term ‘outsiders’ in Bollywood should be abolished, we’re not some aliens
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In