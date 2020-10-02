Gandhi Jayanti: Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana share 11 best quotes by the Mahatma

bollywood

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 14:37 IST

As the nation celebrates Gandhi Jayanti on Friday, several Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana have wished their fans on the occasion and have shared Mahatma Gandhi’s famous quotes and revisited his lessons on humanity.

Priyanka Chopra shared two quotes by the great leader: “You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is an ocean. If a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty.” She also shared, “An error does not become truth by reason of multiplied propagation, nor does truth become error because nobody sees it.”

Ayushmann Khurrana shared one of Mahatma Gandhi’s quotes in Hindi: “India will be free when the women feel safe to walk in the streets of India in the midnight.”

Anushka Sharma shared multiple quotes on her Instagram Stories.

Anushka Sharma hopes that the lessons taught by the great figure would live in everyone’s heart. She shared multiple quotes by the leader, one of which read: “You can’t change how people treat you or what they say about you. All you can do is change how you react to it.”

Madhuri Dixit hoped that we would be led by Gandhi’s teachings. She shared the popular quote by the Mahatma: “Live as if you were to die tomorrow, learn as if you were to live forever.” Kareena Kapoor also shared the same quote on her Instagram Stories on the occasion.

Kajol shared Mahatma Gandhi’s quote: “The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is an attribute of the strong.”

"The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is an attribute of the strong."

- Mahatma Gandhi#GandhiJayanti — Kajol (@itsKajolD) October 2, 2020

Remembering the father of our nation #MahatmaGandhi ji on his 151st birth anniversary. May his teachings guide our way to stand together for truth, justice, peace and unity 🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/KJCmgoCedv — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) October 2, 2020

Dia Mirza shared another famous saying by Gandhi: “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.”

Nimrat Kaur wished that may Bapu’s guiding light reign and the daughters of the nation flourish. “Of all the evils for which man has made himself responsible, none is so degrading or so shocking or so brutal as his abuse of the better half of humanity; the female sex,” she shared.

"Of all the evils for which man has made himself responsible, none is so degrading or so shocking or so brutal as his abuse of the better half of humanity; the female sex."

– Mahatma Gandhi

May Bapu’s guiding light reign and the daughters of the nation flourish. #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/0FVieaGr9N — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) October 2, 2020

"The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others. " Happy Gandhi Jayanti 🕊🌏🌳 #GandhiJayanthi2020 pic.twitter.com/VNXYnZ1lhJ — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) October 2, 2020

Shabana Azmi remembered Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary by mentioning how they all are clinging by the slender thread of hope that his guidance will lead us out of this quagmire of darkness into the light. She shared one of his quotes: “When I despair, I remember that all through history the ways of truth and love have always won. There have been tyrants, and murderers, and for a time they can seem invincible, but in the end, they always fall. Think of it. - Always.”

Remembering #Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary.Clinging by the slender thread of Hope that his guidance will lead us out of this quagmire of darkness into the light. pic.twitter.com/uCFaUIKTS0 — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) October 2, 2020

Also read: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff’s War turns 1: Five interesting facts about making of the film

May we find the strength to love and not lose us to hate .. #GandhiJayanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/7zcgNkIhUu — Chitrangda Singh (@IChitrangda) October 2, 2020

Happy Gandhi Jayanti 🙏♥️ pic.twitter.com/FlGX8GoZPc — Mouni Roy (@Roymouni) October 2, 2020

Mouni Roy shared the most famous quote by the Mahatma: “An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind.”

Chitrangada Singh wished to find the strength to love and shared Gandhi’s quote: “A coward is incapable of exhibiting love; it is the prerogative of the brave.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more