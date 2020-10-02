Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff’s War turns 1: Five interesting facts about making of the film

bollywood

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 12:49 IST

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer War completes one year of its release on Friday. The film was the Gandhi Jayanti release last year and turned out to be the biggest blockbuster of 2019 with collections of over Rs 300 crore at the domestic box office. Director Siddharth Anand rustled up quite the entertainer with gravity-defying stunts and well-choreographed dance numbers.

Talking about the film, the director says, “The fact that we got two action superstars, we had to set a benchmark. When I started making action films, I started in 2012, I just knew that there is no benchmark or template for me in India. Because I don’t think we make many action films or good action films in India. I wanted to beat my own expectations of what I’ve achieved in the previous action films. My competition was the action in Bang Bang! There was very new, very radical stuff that we did in Bang Bang! and I was competing with that and wanted to give audiences a little more than that and I ended up giving them a whole lot more with WAR.”

In order to mark the first anniversary of the film, here are some lesser known facts about War:

1. The most spectacular action scene in the climax was shot on the Arctic Circle. “Just to give context to how big the ice-breaker ship is, it is about 300 feet long and can break through ice that is about 10 feet deep! It is the biggest ice-breaker cargo ship in the Arctic and the production crew had to wait for 5 months before they could get the permission to shoot on this ship!” the source had told ANI.

A glimpse of the climax scene.

2. Tiger played double role in the film. In the last scene, a tribute is paid to Tiger’s Capt Khalid Rahmani who was martyred in an attack. A portrait of him in uniform is placed for a ceremony with the character’s birth and death date mentioned under it. Interestingly, Khalid’s birth date is the real birth date of Tiger - 2nd March 1990.

A glimpse of the last scene from War.

3. Comedian Johnny Lever’s son Jesse Lever made his acting debut with the film. He played a field agent named Muthu, who is part of Hrithik’s special forces team. His character however, dies early in an attack.

Jesse Lever

4. Hrithik may have pulled off the high-octane stunts and complex dance moves with perfection but the actor was struggling with several health issues during the making of the film. According to Mid-Day report, Hrithik approached Tiger’s trainer Kuldeep Shashi for advice. Talking about his various struggles, Sashi said, “Hrithik had a lot of genuine medical problems; not mere aches and pains. I told him that he was in pain because he had been executing an action in the absence of a team [of physiotherapists and nutritionists]. When you have a team, they look after you. When I travel with Tiger, I am focussed on him and his stunts. I’m constantly guiding him. A trainer will push you to execute movements, but you need a physiotherapist to keep you from executing movements that are detrimental.”

Also read: Shweta Tiwari to Gauahar Khan: Here’s what earlier Bigg Boss winners have been up to

5. Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff challenged each other on the dance floor in the song Jai Jai Shivshankar, which was a hit among the audience. The song was a tribute to Hrithik’s maternal grandfather J Om Prakash as it was originally filmed for his film Aap Ki Kasam.

Follow @htshowbiz for more