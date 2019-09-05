Ganesh Chaturthi: Ayushmann Khurrana visits Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja, says ‘the heart was full of gratitude’. See pic

bollywood

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 10:26 IST

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana visited the popular Ganesh pandal, Lalbaug Cha Raja, in Mumbai on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. He was overwhelmed by the experience and shared his feelings online.

Sharing a picture from his visit, he wrote: “I’ve been living in Mumbai for the last 11 odd years. And this was my first time at #laalbaghcharaja. Overwhelmed. The heart was full of gratitude. #ganpati bappa morya!”

Also read: Sara Ali Khan shares throwback pic taken before weight loss transformation, Kartik Aaryan’s reaction has Twitter smiling

Ayushmann will soon be seen in his upcoming comedy, Dream Girl. He has been promoting the film and shared video clips with co-star Nushrat Bharucha on Instagram too. In some, they can be seen dancing to songs. He will play his quirkiest character till date in Dream Girl.

On Wednesday, he shared a fresh-from-the-oven love melody Ik Mulaqaat from the flick. The song also features Nushrat. It is all about the couple falling head over heels for each other. Taking the viewers to the ghats of Varanasi, the song captures some of the amazing views of the city. This melodious song has been sung by Palak Muchhal, Meet Bros and Altamash Faridi. The number perfectly captures the awkwardness, shyness and excitement of going on a first date. The couple is seen traipsing through the narrow alleyways of a colourful bazaar, sharing some sweet moments with each other.

Apart from the love track, the makers have also released peppy songs Dil Ka Telephone, Dhagala Lagali and Radhe Radhe which are already popular. The trailer of Dream Girl, which dropped a few days back, also featured Anu Kapoor as Ayushmann’s father.

Time and again, the National Award-winning actor has proved his mettle with the versatility in his roles. The upcoming comedy comes after Ayushmann’s Article 15, which was loosely based on the infamous Badaun rape case. The Andhadhun star will next be seen in Bala alongside Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar and Gulabo Sitabo opposite Amitabh Bachchan.

Bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor, the film is being helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and is slated to hit the big screens on September 13.

(With ANI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 10:21 IST