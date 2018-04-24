 Gauri Khan posts stunning photo of daughter Suhana, fans see Shah Rukh in her | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Gauri Khan posts stunning photo of daughter Suhana, fans see Shah Rukh in her

Gauri Khan has posted yet another really pretty photo of Suhana Khan on her Instagram account and fans are pointing out how closely she resembles dad Shah Rukh Khan.

bollywood Updated: Apr 24, 2018 16:59 IST
HT Correspondent
Gauri Khan talks about the good days of teenage with this pic of Suhana.
Gauri Khan talks about the good days of teenage with this pic of Suhana.(Instagram)

Doting mom Gauri Khan has shared a gorgeous new picture of her daughter, Suhana on Instagram and she looks prettier than ever before. Proud mother has asked Suhana to live her teenage years to the fullest in the caption.

“Having the time of your life in your teens,” Gauri captioned the photo. Again, several comments mention how much the 17-year-old looks like her father, Shah Rukh Khan. “So cute yrr bilkul apne papa ke terha (So cute, just like her father),” read one, “Srk’s Xerox copy,” mentioned another.

Having the time of your life in your teens ...❤

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

Of course, some still tried to give unwanted lessons in right parenting to Gauri. “I think your daughter must concentrate a lot more in her studies as she is still a student ...I understand that Mr. Shah Rukh Khan have always excelled in his academics when he was a student and have now achieved a lot in his profession...Your children should draw inspiration from your husband’s life and not from his wealth,” read one.

Shah Rukh has said in an interview that his kids are allowed to act only after they finish their studies. “Suhana wants to be an actress. I see that zeal in her. She’s extremely good on stage, I’ve seen her performances. She’s admittedly a cinema fan and wants to be in the industry. But my point is simple — you need to complete your education before doing anything. That’s the only thing I have told my children,” he had said in 2017.

Suhana is the only daughter and the middle child of the couple. She also has an elder brother, Aryan and a younger brother, AbRam.

Check out her pictures posted by Gauri on Instagram:

Here's looking at you, kid.

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

Gemini Gorgeousness...

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

Birthday Girl ❤️... Thank you @avigowariker @karanjohar

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

