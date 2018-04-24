Gauri Khan posts stunning photo of daughter Suhana, fans see Shah Rukh in her

Doting mom Gauri Khan has shared a gorgeous new picture of her daughter, Suhana on Instagram and she looks prettier than ever before. Proud mother has asked Suhana to live her teenage years to the fullest in the caption.

“Having the time of your life in your teens,” Gauri captioned the photo. Again, several comments mention how much the 17-year-old looks like her father, Shah Rukh Khan. “So cute yrr bilkul apne papa ke terha (So cute, just like her father),” read one, “Srk’s Xerox copy,” mentioned another.

Of course, some still tried to give unwanted lessons in right parenting to Gauri. “I think your daughter must concentrate a lot more in her studies as she is still a student ...I understand that Mr. Shah Rukh Khan have always excelled in his academics when he was a student and have now achieved a lot in his profession...Your children should draw inspiration from your husband’s life and not from his wealth,” read one.

Shah Rukh has said in an interview that his kids are allowed to act only after they finish their studies. “Suhana wants to be an actress. I see that zeal in her. She’s extremely good on stage, I’ve seen her performances. She’s admittedly a cinema fan and wants to be in the industry. But my point is simple — you need to complete your education before doing anything. That’s the only thing I have told my children,” he had said in 2017.

Suhana is the only daughter and the middle child of the couple. She also has an elder brother, Aryan and a younger brother, AbRam.

