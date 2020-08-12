e-paper
Home / Bollywood / 'Get well soon, Sanjay Dutt': Pooja Bhatt dedicates Sadak 2 trailer to actor,  Anupam Kher shares prayers

‘Get well soon, Sanjay Dutt’: Pooja Bhatt dedicates Sadak 2 trailer to actor,  Anupam Kher shares prayers

Several Bollywood celebrities have shared their best wishes and prayers for actor Sanjay Dutt who has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

bollywood Updated: Aug 12, 2020 15:08 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Many Bollywood celebrities have shared their prayers for Sanjay Dutt, who has been diagnosed with lung cancer.
Many Bollywood celebrities have shared their prayers for Sanjay Dutt, who has been diagnosed with lung cancer.
         

Sanjay Dutt’s diagnosis of lung cancer has left his fans and friends worried. Several of his industry friends wished the actor a speedy recovery and assured him that their prayers are with him in this difficult time.

Sanjay’s Sadak 2 co-star dedicated the film to the actor as its trailer released on Wednesday. Sharing the trailer on Twitter, she wrote, “Sanju.. This one’s for you!.”

 

 Anupam Kher shared the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra for Sanjay’s well-being and wrote, “My dear friend @duttsanjay!! I pray to God that you get well soon.”

Neha Dhupia also wrote, “Get well soon sir @duttsanjay.” Esha Deol tweeted, “Praying for your speedy recovery Sanju sir @duttsanjay get well soon.”

 

 

Hansal Mehta tweeted, “Munnabhai Chale America is finally happening. And this time it’s not a film. Prayers.” He wrote in another tweet, “Dutt saab, Sanju sir has always been a very kind and warm person to me. He has been through many trials with great courage and with great spirit. Prayers and love for his recovery. (Translation of above tweet).” 

Also read: Yuvraj Singh calls Sanjay Dutt ‘a fighter’ after lung cancer diagnosis: ‘I know the pain it causes but I also know you are strong’

Day after Sanjay’s announcement of taking a short break from work for his medical treatment, wife Maanayata Dut released a statement sharing an update about his health, and urged people to not “fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours”.

Maanayata said in the statement, “We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass.” She also made a heartfelt request to his legion of fans to “not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours, but to just help us with their ongoing love, warmth, and support.”

