Good Newwz box office day 7: Akshay Kumar film earns Rs 127.9 cr, may become his third film to enter Rs 200 cr club

bollywood

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 12:13 IST

Good Newwz, Akshay Kumar’s sixth consecutive film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark, continues to maintain rhythm even during the week. The film showed a decline from the New Year holiday on Wednesday but collected a decent Rs 10.80 crore on Thursday. The film has collected Rs 127.90 crore in its first week.

Sharing the day-wise collections of the film, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “Good Newwz puts up a fantastic show in Week 1... Metros terrific... Multiplexes of Tier-2 cities very good... Emerges HIT... Fri 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr, Sun 25.65 cr, Mon 13.41 cr, Tue 16.20 cr, Wed 22.50 cr, Thu 10.80 cr. Total: Rs 127.90 cr. #India biz.”

With no major film this week, it's advantage #GoodNewwz for one more week... Should hit ₹ 150 cr in Weekend 2... Target ₹ 200 cr can be achieved *if* it trends well on weekdays, which, in turn, will help programming in Week 3, when #Tanhaji, #Chhapaak and #Darbar arrive. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 3, 2020

He predicted a good run for the film this week as well. The film might cross the Rs 200 crore mark until the release of Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak and Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior on January 10. Confirming the same, he tweeted, “With no major film this week, it’s advantage #GoodNewwz for one more week... Should hit Rs 150 cr in Weekend 2... Target Rs 200 cr can be achieved *if* it trends well on weekdays, which, in turn, will help programming in Week 3, when #Tanhaji, #Chhapaak and #Darbar arrive.” If the film earns Rs 200 crore, it will be Akshay’s third consecutive film to do so after Mission Mangal and Housefull 4.

#GoodNewwz puts up a fantastic show in Week 1... Metros terrific... Multiplexes of Tier-2 cities very good... Emerges HIT... Fri 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr, Sun 25.65 cr, Mon 13.41 cr, Tue 16.20 cr, Wed 22.50 cr, Thu 10.80 cr. Total: ₹ 127.90 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 3, 2020

The film is made under the banner of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The official handle of the production house tweeted on Thursday, “Is there any better news than this in the beginning of the year? It’s #GoodNewwz! Thank you for showering your love on the Batras!”

Also read: Films to watch in 2020: From Chhapaak to Laal Singh Chaddha, here’s the complete Bollywood calendar

Also starring Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, the film is a goofup comedy directed by Raj Mehta. It is Akshay’s fourth consecutive film of year 2019 to cross Rs 100 crore mark. While his first release of 2019 Kesari collected Rs 154 crore at the domestic box office, his second film Mission Mangal and third film Housefull 4 collected Rs 202 crore and Rs 200 crore, respectively.

Akshay’s previous films Gold and 2.0 in 2018 had also entered the Rs 100 crore club. However, his another 2018 film PadMan had wrapped up below the mark at Rs 81 crore.

Follow @htshowbiz for more