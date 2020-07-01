Government bans Chinese apps including TikTok: Celebs laud the move, say nation comes first

bollywood

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 12:47 IST

On Monday evening, the Indian government went ahead and decided to ban 59 Chinese applications. While some could see this coming, others were surprised with the move. Popular apps like TikTok, Shareit, Shein and WeChat, were the ones that have been banned. People from all walks of life including celebrities supported the government’s decision and feel that the nation is above everything. Here’s what they said:

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Going Aatmnirbhar is the best step our nation could have taken. But more than banning things out of anger which generates incomes on several levels, I feel focus should be on promoting Swadesi. Better opportunities and relief should be given to Indian industries. More relief in GST and other taxes on Indian products should be provided so that retail price is clearly lesser than international brands. Provide excellence in Swadesi, while people boycott Videshi. To add to it, ban on apps may be a suitable solution for inland online security otherwise largely this decision is not going to affect China. We have to be mindful that with further bans, several industries running on imports from China are also going to get affected. Hope our government considers all aspects and provide alternate solutions to those involved in international trade.

Riteish Deshmukh

For me it’s always ‘India First’ and there is no compromise on that. Twenty of our brave soldiers were martyred in the Galwan Valley defending our Indian territory cannot be and should not be forgotten. I had stop using on TikTok post the Galwan face-off. Our government took a decision of banning 59 Chinese Apps, as a proud Indian I stand by it. I’m sure it’s not just restricted to these apps but they will surely take an informed call on wider implications on various issues and we will support all of them.

Mahhi Vij

I completely respect this decision and understand that the government must have found this to be the right step ahead. But will banning apps help our soldiers at the border or better our economy is what I want to know as a citizen of India. I enjoyed TikTok and loved making content on the platform for my fans, it was a good time pass for me. And as I said I am with our government, whatever is good for everyone I am with that decision. And why just apps, I am ready to forgo Chinese products as well.

Vatsal Sheth

Ishita (Dutta Sheth; wife, actor) and I have been making some couple videos and they have been popular but we have been sharing it not just on TikTok but other social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook as well. Just that TikTok was popular and we had started using it during the lockdown but we have stopped making videos for the platform for over a week now. We will continue creating our content for other platforms. I really think there is nothing bigger than our country and soldiers. We all have been hearing about ban on Chinese apps and products and now when the government has decided something. I am sure it’s for the larger good and we will definitely abide by it.

Arjun Bijlani

I have not posted a single video for quite some time and I have deleted the app as well. Aise 5000 apps qurban, country comes first. But I also want our Indian tech guys to come up with better apps or similar apps so that we don’t ever need foreign apps. We are quite capable of doing that.

Ravi Dubey

The Indian government is viewing the situation in its entirety and I am confident that the decision is taken keeping everything in consideration, especially, the well-being of the nation. I am in complete support of the decision and will stand by it.

