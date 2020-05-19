e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 19, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / ‘Grew up with stories of Salman Khan breaking bottle on girlfriend’s head’: Sona Mohapatra on violence against women on TikTok

‘Grew up with stories of Salman Khan breaking bottle on girlfriend’s head’: Sona Mohapatra on violence against women on TikTok

Singer Sona Mohapatra has taken a dig at Salman Khan, while making a point about violence against women being normalised in society.

bollywood Updated: May 19, 2020 09:41 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
This is not the first time that Sona Mohapatra has taken a dig at Salman Khan.
This is not the first time that Sona Mohapatra has taken a dig at Salman Khan.
         

Singer Sona Mohapatra, reacting to the ongoing controversy about violence against women being propagated on TikTok, has brought Salman Khan into the discussion. Sona in a tweet said that violence against women is normalised in our society.

Sona was reacting to a video by Faizal Siddiqui, brother of Amir Siddiqui, who was recently roasted by YouTuber Carry Minati. The controversial video shows Faizal taking revenge on a girl for leaving him, by throwing a liquid that causes damage to her face. Several people said that the video propagates acid attacks against women.

Hindustantimes

Sona agreed, and wrote to a person who’d claimed that the video was edited, “Dear @aaliznat, nothing before & after the ‘spliced’ video u were defending of this guy cd justify it.Demeaning women is normalised in our culture.We grew up with stories of SalmanKhan,breaking bottles on his girlfriends head in public,yet the country’s biggest star?Needs to stop.”

Sona had earlier expressed relief that she had never joined TikTok, a video sharing platform that has often been criticised for failing to moderate objectionable content. She’d written, “So relieved I could never be persuaded to get on to this low life platform & even in Covid19 times where there was a paid branded opportunity,said no. Music labels scout for #TikTok stars to lip sync our songs to get better ‘reach’”.

Also read: Carry Minati breaks silence on YouTube’s removal of his record-breaking video, says ‘biggest achievements become an easy target’

Faizal’s brother Amir Siddiqui was the subject of YouTuber Carry Minati’s record-breaking roast video, which was taken down by YouTube for violating its terms of service. The video was on track to become the most liked, non-music video ever. In the video, Carry had pointed out the inferiority of TikTok as a platform, in comparison to YouTube.

Sona had previously called Salman the ‘poster child of toxic masculinity’ for his ‘low brow digs’ at Priyanka Chopra, who’d quit his film Bharat at the last moment. Sona wrote in a tweet, “Cus @priyankachopra has better things to do in life, real men to hang out with & more importantly, girls to inspire with her journey.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Cyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In