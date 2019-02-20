Gully Boy box office day 6: Ranveer Singh film heads towards Rs 100 cr club as Bollywood calls it ‘bohot hard’

Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt may have slowed down a bit at the box office on Tuesday, its place in Rs 100 crore club at the end of the first week is a cert. The film collected around Rs 8 crore on its sixth day and stands at an estimated box office collection of around Rs 88 crore, as reported by Boxofficeindia.com.

The film had released on a Thursday and received the Valentine’s Day advantage with opening figures of Rs 19.40 crore. It showed a slight decline in the following days but went on to collect a whopping Rs 21.30 crore on Sunday. However, Gully Boy slowed down during the week and had collected just Rs 8.65 crore on Monday.

The film is expected to cross the Rs 100 crore mark during this week. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy was appreciated by the critics and the moviegoers alike. It showed immense growth amid the positive word of mouth as everyone from Will Smith to Katrina Kaif applauded the film on the social media.

The film has also performed well in the overseas markets. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had updated the box office figures of the film on Twitter. He had tweeted, “#GullyBoy is superb #Overseas... Collects $ 4.8 million+ [Rs 34.31 cr] in its opening weekend... Key markets:USA+Canada: $ 2,345,486, UAE+GCC: $ 1,058,470, UK: $ 340,211, Australia: A$ 438,863, NZ+Fiji: NZ$ 125,000, Singapore: S$ 200,197, RoW: $ 515,556.”

Kal Ho Naa Ho director Nikkhil Advani has also joined the league of celebrities praising the film. He tweeted, “In 2001 @excelmovies gave a film that would define the language of cinema for my generation. Today I sat and watched my 12yr old applaud and sit wide eyed watching a film that will define hers. #GullyBoy #BahotHard @ZoyaAkhtarOff @kagtireema @ritesh_sid @FarOutAkhtar.”

Calling Gully Boy an incredible film, Wazir actor Aditi Rao Hydari tweeted, “#GullyBoy... Repeat Mode! The most incredible film! layers and layers and layers of it to discover every time you watch it... thank you #ZoyaAkhtar @kagtireema @tigerbabyindia @FarOutAkhtar @ritesh_sid.... @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 and omg @SiddhantChturvD... ufffffff L.O.V.E.” earlier, actor Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Mini Mathur and Maaba Gupta had termed the film a masterpiece.

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 12:21 IST