Gulshan Grover on being ‘Bollywood’s bad man’: ‘Akshay told me I should copyright it, like he did for Khiladi’

Admitting that the tag ‘Bollywood’s bad man’ is associated with his name now,actor Gulshan Grover has revealed that it was actor Akshay Kumar who asked him to get a copyright on it, just like he has done for ‘khiladi’.

Gulshan, who launched his biography Bad Man recently, spoke about the book’s title. He told Mid Day, “Ever since Subhash Ghai’s Ram Lakhan [1989], in which I mouthed [the words] Bad Man, it has stuck with me,” adding that when he discussed the book’s title with Akshay on the sets of Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavnashi, “Akshay told me I should copyright it, like he has done for Khiladi.”

Gulshan further shared an incident from the past when he was shooting for a Hollywood project in Los Angeles and one of his American co-stars told him, “Oh, you are Bollywood’s Bad Man”. “Wherever I go, I am referred to by the name,” Gulshan said.

“I am the first commercial actor who crossed into Hollywood long before Irrfan, Anupam Kher and Priyanka Chopra did,” he told the daily.

Earlier, talking about his role in Sooryavanshi, Gulshan had told IANS, “For a long time I haven’t played ‘baddie’ characters in films. Everywhere I go, people say they miss badman on-screen. Now, I am back to entertain my fans. I have got a chance to play a baddie once again and that too in one of the biggest films. I am playing the antagonist in the movie. Rohit has redefined this baddie role. He has given a new dimension to it. I can’t wait for people to see this new version of baddie. I thank Rohit to give full justice to the character.”

