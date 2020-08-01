Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl trailer: Janhvi Kapoor flies into our hearts with this inspiring biopic, watch video

bollywood

If there has to be just one takeaway from Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl trailer, it is this – you don’t earn respect by saying ‘I can do it’, you earn it by keeping your head down and just doing it. That Nike logo never sounded so right as when you see a vulnerable looking Janhvi Kapoor, playing the real life Gunjan Saxena, answering the naysayers with her work.

Watch Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl trailer

The Kargil Girl trailer introduces its main cast and how a frail-looking girl with passion for flying ended up flying rescue and recce missions for the Indian Air Force during the Kargil War, and this was long before female pilots were commissioned by the IAF and it is not easy as she is reminded at every point that she is a woman and weak because of it.

Pankaj Tripathi plays Janhvi’s father in the film who is the wind beneath her wings. Despite the whole world saying that she can’t do it, a quiet but determined Pankaj is seen telling her that hard work never fails you. “Whether a woman or a man fly the plane, they are called pilots,” he simplifies it for his passionate daughter.

Based on the life of Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, who made history when she became the first Indian women in combat during the Kargil War, The Kargil Girl will release during the Independence Day weekend on Netflix. She, along with Flight Lieutenant Srividya Rajan, flew the Cheetah helicopters for casualty evacuation and reconnaissance for which they often flew very close to Pakistani positions. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film also stars Angad Bedi, Viineet Kumar, Manav Vij and Ayesha Raza in pivotal roles.

Speaking about the film, Pankaj had earlier told IANS: “I liked the character very much. I am having a lot of fun while shooting for the film. Janhvi is a very sincere actress. She respects me a lot and I too respect her for the sincerity and commitment towards her work. Sharan is a very talented director and is well versed with his craft. It’s an opportunity to work under Dharma Productions.”