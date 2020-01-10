Happy birthday Kalki Koechlin: 5 powerful statements by the actor about sex, virginity and her first child

bollywood

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 07:33 IST

Kalki Koechlin is celebrating her 36th birthday and is set to welcome her first child soon. The actor has not just delivered some remarkable performances such as Dev D, Girl in Yellow Boots, Sacred Games and Gully Boy, among others, in her decade-long career but is also a proud recipient of a National Film Award – Special Jury award for her performance in Margarita With A Straw. Kalki is also known for speaking her mind on issues that matter. Here are some of the powerful statements made by her:

Sex is not holy or dirty

About an year ago, Kalki wrote an essay for Hindustan Times amid India’s MeToo movement. Stressing how the mindset about sex needs to change, she wrote, “It is equally important to teach our girls to say yes when she so feels. We have to stop making sex holy or dirty. Virginity is not some treasure that a girl needs to protect and then give it as a gift to her husband. When you label something as dirty, you make it more enticing. When you label something as holy, you make it a power thing.”

Wear your personality on your sleeve

Kalki faced a lot of backlash for a nude picture that she once posted on Instagram. But the actor gave it back to trolls and told Mid-Day in an interview, “I think it’s important to celebrate who you are and your body rather than ponder about what the world will think. I have always believed in the idea of wearing your personality on your sleeve. I have never been ashamed of whatever I do.”

Men have not been taught how to keep up with modern women

Kalki had mentioned in the essay that the main reason behind the rape culture is the victim shaming. She said, “We are always telling our girls what to do. We are never telling our boys what they should not do. I think this culture breeds a kind of power that leverages patriarchy. If we want to see any real change in the situation we need to start young.”

She had also talked about teaching kids about their private parts. “When we are teaching our kids anatomy, we teach them these are your eyes, these are your ears, this is your mouth, why do we just avoid the private parts and pretend that they don’t exist? Teach them what is what and call them by their anatomical name. They should own all parts of their body without any shame. They need to be in control of their bodies. And that can be done only when they own their bodies,” she said.

Won’t throw my baby into the media or hide in a cupboard

Kalki and Guy have already chosen a name for their baby which is not specific of any gender. Talking to Hindustan Times about how she wants to strike a balance in bringing up her first child, she had said, “I don’t want to throw my baby into the media that the baby has only media attention all the time. I want my child to experience things any normal child would have like friends in different circles of life and who come from different social strata. I don’t want to stop my child from playing with children from different economic backgrounds and things like that. That’s important for me. But at the same time, I understand that we live in a social media world. I’m not going to hide my baby in a cupboard.”

Also read: Sara Ali Khan shocked as man tries to kiss her hand, security swings in immediately. Watch

Marriage for me is only for practical purposes

Kalki has already made it clear that she is in no rush to tie the knot just because of the arrival of the baby. Saying that will eventually get married in course of time, she told HT, “Marriage for me is only for practical purposes like in terms of registering it for the sake of the child, for the schooling. I’m not too keen on it from a religious perspective.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more