Kalki Koechlin relaxes on the poolside amid countdown to delivery, thanks everyone for support. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 13:38 IST

Kalki Koechlin, who is expecting her first child with musician boyfriend Guy Hershberg, is blushing amid the countdown to her delivery this month. The actor has shared a glimpse of herself soaking some sun on the poolside in a pink bikini and savouring some good food.

Kalki looks stunning in a two-tone pink and magenta bikini paired with a matching hat. Sharing the post on Instagram, Kalki thanked Guy for his love and credited actor Tillotama Shome for clicking the pictures. She added in the caption, “Also grateful to all my friends and fam for the support, for the kindness of strangers, for the energy bubble around me, for the hope of renewed innocence, empathy and change in 2020.”

Kalki’s Made In Heaven co-stars Jim Sarbh and Sobhita Dhulipala dropped heart emojis to the post. Anushka Sharma also liked the post. Many of her fans also wished her a safe delivery in the comments section. A fan praised her, “May God bless u with a healthy baby... Obviously keeping u safe; healthy and all blushed up.” Another commented, “Thank YOU! Seriously, thank you for such beautiful pics that celebrate your body without airbrushing.” One more fan wrote,“U look like a sweet heart... ( mithu).”

Kalki has made it clear that she will bring the baby into the world via natural birth. Talking about her preparations for the arrival of the baby, she had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I have learnt some lullabies – one Tamil lullaby called Kanne Kanmani which is from the Life of Pi; I am learning a Bengali one right now. I have also learnt one in Portuguese and one in French. I am enjoying playing the ukulele and that’s pretty nice. They say that babies can start hearing from 27 weeks so it’s nice to have these good influences around. I have to take it step by step for every trimester there are new challenges. Thankfully, I have a wonderful midwife who’s helping me prepare for labour and is also teaching me about breastfeeding and about all the things a baby needs in the first few months.”

