Happy Birthday Kangana Ranaut: Her 10 ferocious quotes that will get you through life and mean people

One of Bollywood’s names right now, Kangana Ranaut turns 31 on Friday. To celebrate, we are here to appreciate and thank her for all that she has given us in her decade long career.

Not just her amazing movies or her other worldly charm but also all the things she ever says. The actor is the most outspoken, courageous person in Bollywood that we have ever come across.

She took on big Bollywood directors, actors, script writers and more and emerged victorious every time. In that process, she gave us some of the most quotable quotes of all time.Especially if you are trying to ward off horrible people in your life.

Here are our top picks:

Follow @htshowbiz for more