Happy Birthday Kangana Ranaut: Her 10 ferocious quotes that will get you through life and mean people

Kangana Ranaut celebrated her 31st birthday on Friday and to celebrate with her, we have these 10 amazing quotes.

bollywood Updated: Mar 23, 2018 09:15 IST
HT Correspondent
Kangana Ranaut turns 31 on Friday.
Kangana Ranaut turns 31 on Friday.(IANS)

One of Bollywood’s names right now, Kangana Ranaut turns 31 on Friday. To celebrate, we are here to appreciate and thank her for all that she has given us in her decade long career.

Not just her amazing movies or her other worldly charm but also all the things she ever says. The actor is the most outspoken, courageous person in Bollywood that we have ever come across.

She took on big Bollywood directors, actors, script writers and more and emerged victorious every time. In that process, she gave us some of the most quotable quotes of all time.Especially if you are trying to ward off horrible people in your life.

Here are our top picks:

