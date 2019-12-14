Happy birthday Raj Kapoor: Rishi Kapoor, Dharmendra join Bollywood in wishing the legend

bollywood

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 18:51 IST

Raj Kapoor’s Son and Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor posted a throwback picture to honour the late legendary actor on account of his 95th birth anniversary on Saturday. Raj Kapoor who was born in Peshwar and was the son of actor Prithviraj Kapoor. He enjoyed an illustrious career spanning more than two decades and won many accolades including 3 National Film Awards and 11 Filmfare Awards in India.

The Chandani actor remembering his father posted a monochrome picture of him and wrote “Happy Birthday Dad! We shall always remember you.......love!” The photo was a still from one of his movies Mera Naam Joker featuring Raj Kapoor holding the iconic joker doll.

Happy Birthday dad! We shall always remember you.......love! pic.twitter.com/mT38hpxTma — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 14, 2019

The tweet got 12.8k likes within hours and many fans of the nineties actor tweeted heartfelt tribute to the Bollywood Showman. Marked his identity as an actor, he ventured into the space of directing with his debut in the 1948 Bollywood film Aag.

Beloved Raj Kapoor sahab, have a wonderful birthday in heaven. You will always be remembered 🙏 pic.twitter.com/VXD53bWGmN — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) December 14, 2019

Remembering #RajKapoor on his birth anniversary...my most memorable parties were with him for his birthday in Chembur. Filled with glamour, glitz, showmanship & the entire film industry! There never was and never will be anybody like him... pic.twitter.com/IEbRCvGP3e — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 14, 2019

He also put in the producer hat for the 1954 movie Boot Polish which won the Best Film at the Filmfare Awards.

Remembering with fondness & love the greatest showman, actor, producer & director #RajKapoor on his birthday. He was extremely passionate about his craft donning many caps with perfection. His films had a worldwide audience. He set up his own studio #RKStudios at 24 yrs & made — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) December 14, 2019

Bollywood actor, Anil Kapoor, reminiscing the great time shared with the Andaz actor, took to his Twitter handle to mark his love and respect for the actor on his birth anniversary. “Remembering #RajKapoor on his birth anniversary...my most memorable parties were with him for his birthday in Chembur. Filled with glamour, glitz, showmanship & the entire film industry! There never was and never will be anybody like him...” the tweet read.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor feels it’s wrong that she is compared to younger generation: ‘I’ve spent two decades in the industry’

Talking about his legacy, Shatrughan Sinha, too shared a post on Twitter with a lengthy caption appreciating the actor he was. Actor Dharmendra also shared a post.

Fans are posting many black-and-white pictures of the Bollywood actor and also shared lyrics of evergreen songs from his hit movies.

Follow @htshowbiz for more