Happy birthday Shreya Ghoshal: A playlist of 15 songs from her 15 years in Bollywood

Bollywood singer Shreya Ghoshal, who began her tinsel town journey at the age of four, turns 34 on Monday.

Born in Murshidabad (West Bengal) and brought up in Rawatbhata in Rajasthan, Ghoshal has lent her voice to almost all genres of music in Bollywood films. In her 15-year-long career, the singer has won a National Film Award, a Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer and a Filmfare RD Burman Award for New Music Talent. She has also been honoured by the United States state of Ohio, where Governer Ted Strickland declared June 26, as “Shreya Ghoshal Day” in 2010.

Shreya’s first recorded song ever, “Ganraj Rangi Nachato” was a cover version of a Marathi song originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar. In 1998, Shreya had her first album, Bendhechhi Beena, released on 1 January with 14 tracks.

Currently, Shreya is often seen on the judges’ panel of singing reality shows, including Indian Idol.

On her birthday, here’s a playlist of her 15 most popular songs over 15 years in Bollywood:

Ghoomar (Padmaavat, 2018)

Aashiq Surrender Hua (Badrinath Ki Dulhania, 2017)

Deewani Mastani (Bajirao Mastani, 2015)

Manwa Lage (Happy New Year, 2014)

Sunn Raha Hai Na (Aashiqui 2, 2013)

Nagade Sang Dhol (Ramleela Goliyon Ki Raasleela, 2013)

Radha (Student of The Year, 2012)

Chikni Chameli (Agneepath, 2012)

Agar Tum Mil Jao (Zeher, 2010)

Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai (Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, 2008)

Zoobi Doobi (3 Idiots, 2009)

Barso Re (Guru, 2006)

Aashiq Banaya Apne (Aashiq Banaya Apne, 2005)

Jaadu Hai Nasha Hai (Jism, 2003)

Bairi Piya (Devdas, 2002)

