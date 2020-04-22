Harleen Sethi on lockdown: Sab bhaag rahe the, ab sab ruk gaye hain, there’s no concept of FOMO anymore

bollywood

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 23:38 IST

Amid the ongoing lockdown where uncertainty looms large on every industry, instead of worrying about what’s lost and amiss, actor Harleen Sethi is using the time to introspect and looking at the brighter side of things.

“Sab bhaag rahe the, ab sab ruk gaye hain. There is no concept of FOMO anymore. Everyone was in this rat race and we always thought if we don’t run along then we will be left behind. Now everyone is still,” says the actor, adding that it’s very good for one’s mental health.

She goes on to add, “You don’t have to run after things. There is a natural pause button now. There is no rush to reach anywhere, it is a blessing in a way.”

Broken But Beautiful actor feels that people, who from the comfort of their homes with all facilities, are complaining about not being able to step out, should take a moment to think of the plight of those who have nowhere to go and are struggling to make ends meet.

“There are so many [people] out there, who don’t have a home to stay, food to eat, access to running water and electricity. You should feel privileged and blessed. When I think of that, I don’t complain. I live with my family, everything is taken care of and everyone is safe. I think it is time to be more positive , not when we are going to get out and what’s going to happen, I am taking one day at a time,” she shares.

Sethi asserts that she has rather been coping rather well with the current situation, spending time with her family — mother, father and elder brother.

“We all share responsibilities around the house. Earlier we all had specific jobs, dad would go out to work, I had my shoots and my mother would take care of the house. Now we all work together and spend a lot of time with each other,” she adds.