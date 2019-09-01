Have you seen these latest pics of Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Shraddha Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty?

bollywood

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 19:38 IST

Bollywood stars are a busy lot -- if they are not shooting for a film, they are either at their gym and pilates sessions or busy with their other commitments.

Actor Kangana Ranaut was spotted outside a dance class in Khar, Mumbai on Sunday. The Manikarnika star is currently training to get into the skin of her character in the upcoming biopic on former Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa. She is learning Bhratanatyam for the role.

Kangana, who was recently seen in Judgementall Hai Kya opposite Rajkummar Rao, is working on the post-production work for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga as well and will soon begin shooting for Jayalalithaa.

Kangana Ranaut wore a simple salwar suit for her dance class. ( Varinder Chawla )

Alia Bhatt and Parineeti Chopra were also spotted outside Kitchen Garden restaurant in Juhu. While Alia wore a white t-shirt and shorts, Parineeti was seen in a dark green dress.

Also read: Anushka Sharma supports Zareen Khan after she slams trolls for bodyshaming: ‘You’re beautiful, brave and strong just the way you are’

Alia Bhatt and Parineeti Chopra were spotted together at the restaurant. ( Varinder Chawla )

Shraddha Kapoor braved rains to campaign for saving the Arrey forests in Maharashtra. She carried an umbrella and wore a white campaign t-shirt paired with dark denims. Shraddha was also spotted later in the day, in a ravishing red dress, as she attended a promotional event for her upcoming film, Chhichhore. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Chhichhore also stars Varun Sharma and Sushant Sinh Rajut and is slated to hit theatres on September 6.

Shraddha Kapoor promotes Chhichhore. ( Varinder Chawla )

Shraddha Kapor braves rains to campaign for the environment. ( Varinder Chawla )

Shraddha Kapoor holds an umbrella as she campaigns for forests. ( Varinder Chawla )

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan was spotted at Bastian with her three kids, a son and two daughters. Farah wore a white and green chequred shirt dress.

Farah Khan poses with her kids. ( Varinder Chawla )

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival that begins on Monday, Shilpa Shetty was spotted getting her idol of the deity in Chinchpokli. She sported a causal look and also posed with her Ganesha idol for the shutterbugs.

Shilpa Shetty poses with her Ganesh idol. ( Varinder Chawla )

Shilpa Shetty poses with her Ganpati idol. ( Varinder Chawla )

Shilpa gets her Ganpati home. ( Varinder Chawla )

Actors Abhishek Bachchan and Dino Morea were also snapped in the city.

Last night, Akshay Kumar’s mother-in-law and actor Dimple Kapadia was spotted at the Mumbai airport as she returned from London. She wore a black top and a denim shrug paired with dark blue denims.

Dimple Kapadia returns from London. ( Varinder Chawla )

Actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemmu were spotted at a restaurant called Chin Chin Chu, Juhu.

Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Tusshar Kapoor and Aftab Shivdasani were also spotted around the city. ( Varinder Chawla )

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 19:31 IST