Have you seen these latest pics of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Malaika Arora?

Tuesday was a quiet day with many stars out of the country to celebrate and welcome the New Year. With the day’s news being dominates by the sad demise of veteran actor Kader Khan in Canada, all was muted in planet Bollywood.

However, some stars and their kids’ pictures did make their way to the internet. While sister Kareena Kapoor has been hogging limelight in snowy Switzerland with son Taimur Ali Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan for company, Karisma Kapoor too was out of the country with her kids, Samaira and Kiaan Kapoor. The pretty actor shared a picture with her kids from Dubai and wrote: “Happy new year from on top of the world ! #148thfloor #burjkhalifa #tallestbuildingintheworld #dubai #thisisus #holidays #2019”

Malaika Arora was spotted in Mumbai while Ananya Panday, who is all set to make her film debut in Karan Johar’s production Student of the Year 2, was seen in Juhu.

Looks like Aamir Khan didn’t do much for New Year’s and was spotted on Tuesday at a Bandra spa in Mumbai. Sunny Leone too was spotted carrying one of her sons on the first day of 2019.

Aparshakti Khurana was seen at the airport with his parents and one of the most popular celebrity couple, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted in Australia where they are vacationing. The video was shared by a fan on Instagram.

Meanwhile, friends Neha Dhupia and Soha Ali Khan with their respective husbands Angad Bedi and Kunal Kemmu too met for a New Year’s lunch.

A usual day in the life of Malaika Arora.

Aamir Khan spotted at Bandra spa.

Sunny Leone was seen with her family in Mumbai.

Actor Aparshakti Khurana with his parents at the airport.

(All pictures by Viral Bhayani)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 02, 2019 17:17 IST