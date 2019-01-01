Kareena Kapoor looks every bit a diva as she parties with husband Saif, son Taimur. See pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan are currently in Gstaad, Switzerland enjoying snow and Swiss hospitality. The actor duo and their tiny tot have been giving their many fans a high with their vacation pictures, whether it is them posing with fans, going skiing, or simply being seen with Taimur.

Now, new pictures have emerged online where they are on their way to attend the New Year’s Eve party. Wearing an electric blue Alexander Terekhov gown, Kareena looks stunning. Carrying off a thigh-high slit with ease, Kareena looks set for the party. Saif Ali Khan, meanwhile, is dressed in a black and white Tuxedo combination. In one of the pictures, little Taimur too can be seen. He is in my dad’s arms and sports a red and black/blue check full shirt and a pair of jeans.

Kareena and her family, including husband Saif and son Taimur, flew out of India post the Kapoor family Christmas lunch. They went to London and later moved to their favourite winter destination, Gstaad in Switzerland. Earlier this month, they were in South Africa, where they not only celebrated Taimur’s second birthday, they also shot an ad for a luggage brand.

Meanwhile, their annual Christmas lunch, held at late Shashi Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai, saw almost the entire Kapoor family come together. Names included Randhir Kapoor, wife Babita with daughters Kareena and Karisma who came with their families. Also seen were Rima Kapoor Jain’s son Armaan Jain, late Raj Kapoor’s sister’s son Jatin Sial and host Kunal Kapoor. Ranbir Kapoor, who hasn’t attended any public event in the past couple of months, was seen at the private family lunch.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 01, 2019 16:07 IST