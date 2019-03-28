Have you seen these pics of Shah Rukh Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan?
A host of Bollywood actors including Shah Rukh Khan, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan were spotted in Mumbai.bollywood Updated: Mar 28, 2019 20:18 IST
Hindustan Times
A host of Bollywood stars attended the screening of the film Notebook at Yash Raj Studios on Wednesday. Along with the lead actors of the film, Zaheer Iqbal and Pranut Bahl, producer Salman Khan was also present at the event. Among other Bollywood celebrities who came to watch the film were Anil Kapoor, Kajol, Kriti Sanon and Loveyatri actor Warina Hussain. Pranutan’s father Mohnish Bahl also came to cheer for his daughter ahead of the film’s release on Friday.
Uri: The Surgical Strike actor Vicky Kaushal was also seen heading to a movie theatre in the city.
A few celebrities were also seen at the airport. Shah Rukh Khan, who had flown to Kolkata to meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and support his team Kolkata Knight Riders during their IPL match, was seen arriving at the Mumbai airport.
Among others who were spotted at the Mumbai airport were Dia Mirza, Janhvi Kapoor and Shruti Haasan.
Varun Dhawan is all set to be the latest guest on Arbaaz Khan’s online chat show, Pinch. He was spotted bonding with the host ahead of the shoot.
Actor Dimple Kapadia was seen after a long time, on her way to work. The actor was dressed in casuals and held a quirky handbag as she boarded an auto-rickshaw after posing for the paparazzi.
Shraddha Kapoor, who is currently busy with her work commitments, took out some time to meet a friend at a posh restaurant. The actor was wearing a floral dress during her dinner outing. She is currently working on Chhichhore and will also be seen in Street Dancer and Saaho.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
First Published: Mar 28, 2019 20:17 IST