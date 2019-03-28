Have you seen these pics of Shah Rukh Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan?

A host of Bollywood stars attended the screening of the film Notebook at Yash Raj Studios on Wednesday. Along with the lead actors of the film, Zaheer Iqbal and Pranut Bahl, producer Salman Khan was also present at the event. Among other Bollywood celebrities who came to watch the film were Anil Kapoor, Kajol, Kriti Sanon and Loveyatri actor Warina Hussain. Pranutan’s father Mohnish Bahl also came to cheer for his daughter ahead of the film’s release on Friday.

Pranutan Bahl, Salman Khan and Zaheer Iqbal and Kajol (right) at the screening of Notebook. ( Varinder Chawla )

Kriti Sanon, Anil Kapoor and Warina Hussain during Notebook screening. ( Varinder Chawla )

Mohnish Bahl, Tanishaa Mukerji and Kajol during the screening of Notebook. ( Varinder Chawla )

Uri: The Surgical Strike actor Vicky Kaushal was also seen heading to a movie theatre in the city.

A few celebrities were also seen at the airport. Shah Rukh Khan, who had flown to Kolkata to meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and support his team Kolkata Knight Riders during their IPL match, was seen arriving at the Mumbai airport.

Shah Rukh Khan arrives in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Among others who were spotted at the Mumbai airport were Dia Mirza, Janhvi Kapoor and Shruti Haasan.

Dia Mirza, Shraddha Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor spotted at the airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Varun Dhawan is all set to be the latest guest on Arbaaz Khan’s online chat show, Pinch. He was spotted bonding with the host ahead of the shoot.

Varun Dhawan and Arbaaz Khan bond ahead of the shoot of Pinch. ( Varinder Chawla )

Actor Dimple Kapadia was seen after a long time, on her way to work. The actor was dressed in casuals and held a quirky handbag as she boarded an auto-rickshaw after posing for the paparazzi.

Shraddha Kapoor, who is currently busy with her work commitments, took out some time to meet a friend at a posh restaurant. The actor was wearing a floral dress during her dinner outing. She is currently working on Chhichhore and will also be seen in Street Dancer and Saaho.

Shraddha Kapoor was seen with a friend. ( Varinder Chawla )

Dimple Kapadia boards an auto in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Dimple Kapadia and Twinkle Khanna spotted in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 20:17 IST