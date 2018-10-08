Have you seen this photo of Aishwarya Rai and Gauri Khan?

It is Gauri Khan’s birthday today and looks like many from Bollywood reached out to wish her. While the lady herself shared selfies with husband Shah Rukh Khan and son AbRam, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan too was spotted with the interior designer at her store.

Both the ladies looked lovely — Gauri was dressed casually in a pair of cargo pants with an olive green shirt while Aishwarya wore a pair of smart figure-flaunting torn jeans and paired it with a white t-shirt and a black blazer. Her shiny pink flat pumps were instantly noticeable.

In other pictures, Kajol was seen looking stunningly smart at the airport in a classic blue jeans, grey shirt and white jacket combination while Chitrangada Singh looked pretty in a multi-coloured green comfy summer dress at a promotion.

Saif Ali Khan was spotted at dubbing studio while Ileana D’Cruz was seen in Bandra at her gym.

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter were spotted at a restaurant called Kitchen Garden in Bandra while Deepika Padukone was seen at a location shoot at the airport for an upcoming advertisement.

See all the pictures here.

Kajol spotted at the airport.

Deepika Padukone spotted at the airport.

Ileana D’Cruz spotted at gym in Bandra.

Saif Ali Khan spotted at dubbing studio in Mumbai.

Chitrangada Singh poses at Taj Lands End for a brand promotion.

First Published: Oct 08, 2018 18:34 IST