Home / Bollywood / Hema Malini mourns death of veteran dance historian Sunil Kothari, says he ‘encouraged me in the initial stage of my career’

Hema Malini mourns death of veteran dance historian Sunil Kothari, says he ‘encouraged me in the initial stage of my career’

Hema Malini expressed sorrow at the death of one of India’s most respected classical dance historian, Sunil Kothari. She credited him for encouraging her with her dance early in her career.

bollywood Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 10:46 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Through her career, Hema Malini has been as much passionate about dance as her acting.
Through her career, Hema Malini has been as much passionate about dance as her acting.(Wikimedia Commons and Instagram)
         

Actor, dancer and politician Hema Malini took to Twitter to mourn the death of veteran classical dance historian, Sunil Kothari. She mentioned how in early stages of her career, he was the one to encourage her to keep her connect with dance alive.

She wrote: “Sunil Kothari, eminent dance critic has passed away.He was one of those who encouraged me in the initial stage of my career. He was a passionate lover of art, a spl person who took grt interest in classical dance and encouraged young dancers. Will truly miss u Sunilji.”

 

Sunil Kothari died on Sunday after suffering a cardiac arrest. He had tested positive to Covid-19 a month ago.

Through her long career, the one thing that has been a constant phenomenon and that is dance. Her career as a politician may have slowered the process with the current pandemic making matters much worse, but given an opportunity, Hema has always taken to the stage. Her Instagram page is proof of her passion for dance though last one she had posted was in August 2019, during the Janmashtami celebrations at a temple in her constituency, Mathura.

Hema was recently in news when her daughter Ahana Deol gave birth to twins on November 26. Expressing her joy and gratitude, she had written on Twitter: “Delighted to share the good news of my younger daughter Ahana and Vaibhav who are blessed with twin girls.”

Expressing her joy at turning a grandmother again, Hema had told Spotboye in an interview how her next few months would pass. She had said: “Ever since Ahana got pregnant I have been shuttling between my home and hers. It is my only outing during the pandemic. Now that there are three children to be looked after at Ahana’s residence I will be spending as much time with them as possible. Ahana’s in-laws’ residence is close to mine.”

