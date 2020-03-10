e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Holi 2020: Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput writes special message on her neck for him, check out new pic here

Holi 2020: Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput writes special message on her neck for him, check out new pic here

Mira Rajput had a special message for husband Shahid Kapoor on the occasion of Holi. Check out her latest Instagram post here.

bollywood Updated: Mar 10, 2020 16:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Mira Rajput poses for a special Holi picture.
Mira Rajput poses for a special Holi picture.
         

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput, has shared a special post on the occasion of Holi. Taking to Instagram, Mira shared a picture of herself, with her husband’s initials written on her neck, apparently in Holi colours.

She captioned the post, “Love life in technicolour.” Mira can be seen wearing a multicoloured shirt and dark glasses in the picture, which has been ‘liked’ over 100000 times. “This is love,” one person wrote in the comments section. “Salman Khan?” jokingly asked another.

 

View this post on Instagram

love life in technicolour

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

Mira is often seen alongside Shahid at the gym. The couple has two children, daughter Misha and son Zain. She often shares pictures with Shahid, and took to Instagram to post photos from his 39th birthday recently. “This blurred moment is quite the juxtaposition to the clarity I have in my heart about being so incomplete without you,” Shahid wrote in reply to her post.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, are a favourite of the paparazzi. Mira, who comes from a non-film family, has settled into the Bollywood lifestyle quite well, and Shahid said in a recent Hindustan Times interview that he was immediately sure that she’d fit right in. “Yes, I realised it on the first day itself – when we got done with the marriage rituals and stepped out for some pictures,” the actor said. “I remember looking at us together, and at that moment itself, I knew that she has her own individuality. Later too, when we came to Mumbai and hosted a small get-together for friends and some people from the [film] fraternity, she was extremely comfortable.”

Shahid recently delivered his biggest solo hit, Kabir Singh. He will follow it up with a remake of the sports drama Jersey.

