Holi: Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Milind Soman, Rajini celebrated the festival with gusto
A sombre Holi in Bollywood notwithstanding, actors like Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Rajinikanth, Milind Soman among others did celebrate the festival of colours.bollywood Updated: Mar 03, 2018 16:59 IST
Holi in Bollywood is big. This year has been different as one of India’s most enduring star Sridevi left for her heavenly abode. Nonetheless, life goes on and some stars did celebrate the festival of colours.
Ranveer Singh was at a promotional event with American rapper Pharrell Williams in Mumbai. VJs Anushka Dandekar and Mini Mathur too shared pictures with Pharrell as well.
Rajinikanth and his family -- wife Latha, daughters Aishwarya and Soundarya -- can been seen having a lovely family moment together.
Kriti Sanon put up pictures on her instagram page from the sets of her upcoming film Arjun Patiala. Milind Soman celebrated it with colour, marigold and an attitude to match.
See the pictures here:
Holi with the one and only kaala superstar my dearest and dearest Appa 😆😆😆🤗❤️❤️💥💫 pic.twitter.com/Wy4ynzqxLx— soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) March 2, 2018
#FamilyTime ❤️❤️❤️ #HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/nxfWta4ZBb— soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) March 2, 2018
Holi Mubarak everyone!! Clearly mine was spent dedicated to the company of the kids I love with yummy food and beautiful colours, figuring where @ranveersingh gets his supersonic energy from and ... oh I forgot ... @pharrell 😆 Thank you tanaaz for this I am now a "legend" mom apparently! #momlife #happyholi #pharrellwilliams #addidasoriginals
Actress Bhumi Pednekar posted a video along with the message, “Wishing you all a very happy holi Be safe,dont use toxic colours,don’t waste water and don’t trouble animals around a you. Sending you all love and happiness #throwback #HappyHoli #LathMaar #tepk #ToiletEkPremKatha #GoriTuLathMaar.”
Actress Radhika Apte, who celebrated Holi in a laid back way in Goa, posted, “#holiDay #timeoff #goa #sea #sunset #friends @marc_t_richardson #afteraswim” on her Instagram.
Actress Bipasha Basu posted a picture written ‘Spread Love’ along with the message “Happy Holi”.
In trademark Akshay Kumar style, the actor posted an unusual picture of stray dogs and wrote, “This Holi be kind, don’t throw color on animals. Wishing you all a colorful and #HappyHoli”.
This Holi be kind, don't throw color on animals 🙏🏻— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 2, 2018
Wishing you all a colourful and #HappyHoli
आप सब को होली की शुभकामनाएँ। pic.twitter.com/mFB0jSc9SC
(With ANI pinputs)
Follow @htshowbiz for more