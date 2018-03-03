Holi: Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Milind Soman, Rajini celebrated the festival with gusto

Holi in Bollywood is big. This year has been different as one of India’s most enduring star Sridevi left for her heavenly abode. Nonetheless, life goes on and some stars did celebrate the festival of colours.

Ranveer Singh was at a promotional event with American rapper Pharrell Williams in Mumbai. VJs Anushka Dandekar and Mini Mathur too shared pictures with Pharrell as well.

Rajinikanth and his family -- wife Latha, daughters Aishwarya and Soundarya -- can been seen having a lovely family moment together.

Kriti Sanon put up pictures on her instagram page from the sets of her upcoming film Arjun Patiala. Milind Soman celebrated it with colour, marigold and an attitude to match.

Actress Bhumi Pednekar posted a video along with the message, “Wishing you all a very happy holi Be safe,dont use toxic colours,don’t waste water and don’t trouble animals around a you. Sending you all love and happiness #throwback #HappyHoli #LathMaar #tepk #ToiletEkPremKatha #GoriTuLathMaar.”



Actress Radhika Apte, who celebrated Holi in a laid back way in Goa, posted, “#holiDay #timeoff #goa #sea #sunset #friends @marc_t_richardson #afteraswim” on her Instagram.

Actress Bipasha Basu posted a picture written ‘Spread Love’ along with the message “Happy Holi”.

In trademark Akshay Kumar style, the actor posted an unusual picture of stray dogs and wrote, “This Holi be kind, don’t throw color on animals. Wishing you all a colorful and #HappyHoli”.

