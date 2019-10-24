Housefull 4 box office predictions: Akshay Kumar film expected to earn Rs 100 cr in first few days, Made In China and Saand Ki Aankh to fare well

bollywood

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 13:13 IST

This Diwali is all set to witness a massive clash of three mainstream Bollywood films at the box office. Akshay Kumar’s multi-starrer comedy Housefull 4 is releasing alongside Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy’s Made In China and Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu’s Saand Ki Aankh. While a three-way clash over a festival weekend is hardly news, the discussion is likely to veer around who will be the biggest winner.

Housefull 4 is the fourth in the hit comedy franchise and should break the past records set by the earlier instalments. While Housefull 3 had opened at Rs 15 crore in 2016, higher than the first two in the series, Housefull 4 is expected to surpass the film’s opening numbers by a few crores. Trade analyst Girish Johar expects the film to open at Rs 18-20 crore.

Talking about the opening prospects of the three films, Girish said, “Traditionally, the movie business remains dull ahead of Diwali as the people remain busy with the preparations for the festival. The business will be slightly tight in the pre-Diwali weekend but if the films are good, they can benefit in the following week which also includes the Govardhan Puja and the Bhai Dooj holidays.”

He added, “Saand Ki Aankh and Made In China should open at Rs 3-5 crore each. Its not a bad number for the pre-Diwali release.”

Talking about the screen count, Girish said Housefull 4 should open at around 3,500 screens whereas Made In China and Saand Ki Aankh should get around 1500 and 1000 screens each, respectively. “Housefull 4 will surely lead at the box office while the other two can bank upon the word of mouth. But eventually the better film among them will lead in the days to come, ” he added.

It is anybody’s guess if Housefull 4 can do record-breaking numbers this Diwali. Aamir Khan’s 2018 Diwali release Thugs of Hindostan had opened at a massive Rs 52.25 domestically as it enjoyed a solo release.

Housefull 4 is far from beating Akshay Kumar’s highest opening film Mission Mangal, which collected Rs 29 crore on day 1. Housefull 4 might become Akshay’s second highest opening film only if it is able to beat the day one numbers of Kesari, which opened at Rs 21 crore this year.

However, it can surely keep up with Akshay’s record of consecutive Rs 100 crore films. “Housefull 4 should cross the Rs 100 crore mark within 4-5 days,” said Girish.

