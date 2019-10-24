e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 24, 2019

Housefull 4 box office predictions: Akshay Kumar film expected to earn Rs 100 cr in first few days, Made In China and Saand Ki Aankh to fare well

Diwali weekend will see Housefull 4, Made In China and Saand Ki Aankh releasing at the box office. While it is clearly advantage Akshay Kumar, other films are expected to fare well too.

bollywood Updated: Oct 24, 2019 13:13 IST
Ruchi Kaushal
Ruchi Kaushal
Hindustan Times
Box office prediction: Housefull 4 will clash with Made In China and Saand Ki Aankh on October 25.
Box office prediction: Housefull 4 will clash with Made In China and Saand Ki Aankh on October 25.
         

This Diwali is all set to witness a massive clash of three mainstream Bollywood films at the box office. Akshay Kumar’s multi-starrer comedy Housefull 4 is releasing alongside Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy’s Made In China and Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu’s Saand Ki Aankh. While a three-way clash over a festival weekend is hardly news, the discussion is likely to veer around who will be the biggest winner.

Housefull 4 is the fourth in the hit comedy franchise and should break the past records set by the earlier instalments. While Housefull 3 had opened at Rs 15 crore in 2016, higher than the first two in the series, Housefull 4 is expected to surpass the film’s opening numbers by a few crores. Trade analyst Girish Johar expects the film to open at Rs 18-20 crore.

Talking about the opening prospects of the three films, Girish said, “Traditionally, the movie business remains dull ahead of Diwali as the people remain busy with the preparations for the festival. The business will be slightly tight in the pre-Diwali weekend but if the films are good, they can benefit in the following week which also includes the Govardhan Puja and the Bhai Dooj holidays.”

He added, “Saand Ki Aankh and Made In China should open at Rs 3-5 crore each. Its not a bad number for the pre-Diwali release.”

Talking about the screen count, Girish said Housefull 4 should open at around 3,500 screens whereas Made In China and Saand Ki Aankh should get around 1500 and 1000 screens each, respectively. “Housefull 4 will surely lead at the box office while the other two can bank upon the word of mouth. But eventually the better film among them will lead in the days to come, ” he added.

Also read: Housefull 4: What makes Akshay Kumar-led Housefull franchise a hit every single time

It is anybody’s guess if Housefull 4 can do record-breaking numbers this Diwali. Aamir Khan’s 2018 Diwali release Thugs of Hindostan had opened at a massive Rs 52.25 domestically as it enjoyed a solo release.

Housefull 4 is far from beating Akshay Kumar’s highest opening film Mission Mangal, which collected Rs 29 crore on day 1. Housefull 4 might become Akshay’s second highest opening film only if it is able to beat the day one numbers of Kesari, which opened at Rs 21 crore this year.

However, it can surely keep up with Akshay’s record of consecutive Rs 100 crore films. “Housefull 4 should cross the Rs 100 crore mark within 4-5 days,” said Girish.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 13:10 IST

tags
top news
Why everyone got the Haryana election wrong
Why everyone got the Haryana election wrong
Haryana BJP chief resigns owning responsibility for party’s performance
Haryana BJP chief resigns owning responsibility for party’s performance
India, Pakistan sign agreement to operationalise Kartarpur corridor
India, Pakistan sign agreement to operationalise Kartarpur corridor
Raj Thackeray’s MNS fielded 110 candidates in Maharashtra, leads in 1 seat
Raj Thackeray’s MNS fielded 110 candidates in Maharashtra, leads in 1 seat
JJP says options open after trends suggest hung assembly in Haryana
JJP says options open after trends suggest hung assembly in Haryana
Infosys says US market regulator probing ‘unethical practices’ complaint
Infosys says US market regulator probing ‘unethical practices’ complaint
Donald Trump lifts Turkey sanctions, quits ‘blood-stained’ Syria
Donald Trump lifts Turkey sanctions, quits ‘blood-stained’ Syria
Kohli could be rested from Bangladesh T20Is, young faces set to be rewarded
Kohli could be rested from Bangladesh T20Is, young faces set to be rewarded
trending topics
Haryana Assembly Election ResultMaharashtra Election ResultAssembly Election Results 2019 Live UpdatesHaryana Assembly Election Result 2019 Live UpdatesMaharashtra Assembly Election Result 2019 Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
Bollywood News