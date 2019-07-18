How Ranveer Singh transformed into Kapil Dev for Kabir Khan’s 83: Here’s his story

Actor Ranveer Singh worked hard on his physique to get into the character of cricketer Kapil Dev and the results were there to see for everyone when he shared his first look from the film. To tone his body, Ranveer didn’t only workout crazy hours, he also gave up on his favourite Nutella. However, a healthier version of Nutella was reportedly prepared for him.

In an interview with Mid Day, , the actor’s dietician has revealed the diet plan that was charted out for the Padmaavat star to achieve the lean figure for Kabir Khan’s 83.Anmol Singhal, the co-founder of PoD supply, who has had Ranveer as his client for six years, said, “We’ve cracked a healthy variant of Nutella for Ranveer — it’s an avocado mousse, made of 90 per cent dark chocolate chips and avocados.”

“Ranveer loves Indian cuisine. So, we try and bring as much variety into his food while keeping the restrictions in mind. For the past few months, Ranveer has been put on a protein-heavy diet. his favourite is the jalapeño and crisp bacon omelette that comprises rolled oats, eggs, topped with mixed nuts and fresh berries. The complex carbs [boost his] energy while the proteins help him cut the fat and increase muscle mass,” Anmol added.

In a bid to understand Kapil’s personality, Ranveer had spent 10 days at the cricketer’s residence in Delhi. He also trained with Kapil himself during the boot camp in Dharamshala. Praising the actor, Kapil had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “His commitment and passion. These two traits in him are what strikes an onlooker at the first go. He will be at something repeatedly and won’t let go till he feels he’s mastered it, despite others telling him it’s acceptable. Just acceptable is not okay. It has to be excellent.”

Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 is based on the story of India’s first cricket World Cup win in 1983. Ranveer’s wife and actor Deepika Padukone will play his onscreen wife Romi in the film. The film’s crew is currently stationed in Scotland.

