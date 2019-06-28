Hrithik Roshan begins Super 30 promotions, Kangana Ranaut continues dubbing for Mental Hai Kya. See pics

Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur were spotted promoting their upcoming film, Super 30. While Hrithik was in a graphic shirt and denims paired with a hat, Mrunal wore a beige shirt and palazzos at the event.

Student of the Year 2 actor Tara Sutaria will be seen with Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty in the Hindi remake of Telugu film, RX 100. The film will mark Ahan’s Bollywood debut. The two were spotted together at filmmaker Milan Luthria’s office in Bandra.

Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur during Super 30 interviews and Ahan Shetty spotted with Tara Sutaria in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Tara was later spotted at a dance class with Sidharth Malhotra. The two are working on their upcoming film, Marjaavaan. Kangana Ranaut is also busy with the dubbing of her film Mental Hai Kya these days and was spotted at Sunny Super Sound in Juhu. She wore a white summer dress and waved to the paparazzi with a smile.

Kangana Ranaut, Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra spotted in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Kareena Kapoor has been shuttling between London and Mumbai to accomodate her TV show shoot and her vacation in London with family. She was seen at the Mumbai airport upon her arrival for the shoot of dance reality show, Dance India Dance.

Disha Patani, too, was spotted at the airport post her evening dinner date with Tiger Shroff a day before. She looked stunning in an orange crop top and white baggy trousers.

Kareena Kapoor and Disha Patani spotted at Mumbai airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Varun Dhawan was seen in a bulked-up avatar at his dance class. He is currently shooting for Remo D’Souza’s dance film, Street Dancer 3D. The film stars Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead.

Among others spotted in the city were actor Ileana D’Cruz and husband Andrew Kneebone. The two were spotted at a food store in Bandra. Mohenjodaro actor Pooja Hegde was also spotted caught amid rainy weather with an umbrella.

Ileana D’Cruz with husband Andrew Kneebone, Pooja Hegde and Varun Dhawan spotted in Mumbai on Friday. ( Varinder Chawla )

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 21:35 IST