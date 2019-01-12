Hrithik Roshan confirms July 26 as Super 30 release date, averts clash with Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika

Hrithik Roshan’s biopic on Bihar mathematician Anand Kumar, Super 30, has booked a new release date, July 26. The film, which was earlier supposed to release on the Republic Day weekend, will not be clashing with Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika now.

Hrithik, confirming the new release date, wrote on social media, “Happy to announce that #Super30 is headed for release on July 26, 2019.”

The film has been caught in controversy. Its director, Vikas Bahl, was accused of sexual harassment during India’s MeToo movement. After the accusations emerged, Hrithik had written on Twitter in October, “It is impossible for me to work with any person if he/she is guilty of such grave misconduct. I am away and have access to only sporadic information. I have requested the producers of Super 30 to take stock of the apparent facts and take a harsh stand if need be. This is not to be hushed or brushed under the carpet. All proven offenders must be punished and all exploited people must be empowered and given strength to speak up.”

Earlier, the dissolution of Phantom Films, co-founded by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Madhu Mantena and Bahl, was attributed to the sexual assault allegations leveled against the Queen director.

Recently, an entertainment website had reported that the makers will “shoot further”. A source was quoted as saying in the Bollywood Hungama report, “They are likely to shoot further, add incidents to the Anand Kumar saga that were not used earlier. Anand Kumar is not just a great mathematician. There are many sides to his personality that were not fully explored in the bio-pic. They are now looking at expanding the bandwidth of the biopic.”

First Published: Jan 12, 2019 19:12 IST