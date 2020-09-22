Hrithik Roshan donates Rs 3 lakh to power the ballet dreams of e-rickshaw driver’s son

bollywood

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has come forward to help an aspiring ballet dancer get into the dance school of his choice. Hrithik’s HRX Films has donated Rs 3 lakh to 20-year-old student, Kamal Singh. Son of an e-rickshaw puller who lives in Delhi’s Vikas Puri, Kamal wants to join The English National Ballet School of London, England.

Kamal wrote in the description on fundraising platform Ketto, “Four years ago, I had never heard of ballet. My father is an e-rickshaw driver and I attended the local government boys school. I always liked to move but I didn’t have the money to attend dance classes as a teenager. But fate led me to a chance encounter with Maestro Fernando Aguilera, director of a ballet school and company in New Delhi. I fell in love with this beautiful, rigorous, classical form and after training intensively for four years, my dream has come true: The English National Ballet School of London, England, has sent me an invitation, offering me a place in their one-year Professional Trainee Programme.”

“After a year of training, I will have the chance to enter the English National Ballet Company, as a professional dancer on a monthly salary. This is an incredible opportunity for someone of my background, who started training at the late age of 17. The English National Ballet School is an extremely prestigious Institution and I am the first dancer form India to be accepted. Unfortunately I cannot afford the fees of the 1-year programme (£8000), not to mention the additional living expenses in London (at least £1000 per month),” he further wrote.

Kamal needed to raise Rs 25 lakh and of these, more than Rs 17 lakh have already been raised through Ketto.

Kamal’s dance teacher, Mario Fernando Aguilera, who runs a studio in Delhi, shared about the donation and wrote on Instagram, “Thank you so much @hrithikroshan @hrxfilms for supporting my student @noddy_singh_official.”

Kamal has also shared news reports of Hrithik’s donation on his Instagram Stories, thanking the Bollywood star. There has not been any official response from the actor’s side regarding the donation.

