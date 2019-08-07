Hrithik Roshan’s grandfather J Om Prakash’s funeral: Actor’s sons, ex-wife Sussanne Khan arrive. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 14:15 IST

Filmmaker J Om Prakash, maternal grandfather of actor Hrithik Roshan, died in Mumbai at the age of 93 on Monday. The filmmaker who directed films such as Aap Ki Kasam and Aakhir Kyon died at 8 am due to age-related illnesses. Several Bollywood actors and filmmakers attended the funeral in Vile Parle, Mumbai.

Amitabh Bachchan also took to Twitter to pay his condolences, “J OM PRAKASH ji Producer Director of eminence, passed away this morning .. a kind gentle affable being .. my neighbor, Hrithik’s grandfather .. sad !! Prayers for his soul ..” Actor Ranveer Shorey wrote, “More bad news. One of the doyens of the Hindi film industry, J. Om Prakash passes away. Condolences to the family and friends. RIP. #respect.”

Abhishek Bachchan, Sussanne Khan and Jeetendra at the funeral.

Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan at J Om Prakash’s funeral.

Hrithik Roshan at grandfather J Om Prakash’s funeral.

Sanjay Khan at J Om Prakash’s funeral.

Farah Khan Ali at J Om Prakash’s funeral.

Dharmendra at J Om Prakash’s funeral.

His funeral was attended by Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan, among others. The veteran filmmaker has been a huge influence on grandson Hrithik’s life. Talking about him, he had said before Super 30, “My Super Teacher - My nana who I lovingly call deda, for the lessons he has taught me at every stage of my life, which I share with my kids now.”

He had directed films such as Aadmi Khilona Hai (1993), Arpan (1983), Apna Bana Lo (1982), Aasha (1980) and Apnapan (1977) and produced Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke (1969), Ayee Milan Ki Bela (1964), Aaye Din Bahar Ke (1966) and Aankhon Aankhon Mein (1972).

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 12:40 IST