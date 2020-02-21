Hrithik Roshan wins Best Actor for Super 30 at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan, who shed his ‘death by chocolate’ image to play a Bihar-based mathematician in Super 30, won Best Actor at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) Awards held in Mumbai on Thursday.

Hrithik’s name was announced amid loud cheers from the audience. The actor was felicitated at the event for his performance in Super 30, in which he played math wizard Anand Kumar, who picks 30 underprivileged students and trains them for the IIT entrance exams. The film also won the Best Film award at DPIFF awards.

Hrithik brought a very strong narrative to the screens with his character who says in the film, “Aaj raja ka beta raja nahi banega, raja wohi banega joh haqdaar hoga (Now the son of the king will not become the king. The one who is deserving will become the king)”. This went on to become an aspirational tagline for one and all.

The actor owned the year 2019 with two back-to-back hits: Super 30 and War. The latter became the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2019, collecting over Rs 300 crore at the box office. The action film was directed by Siddharth Anand and also starred Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in prominent roles.

Talking about his recent success, Hrithik had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “When I look back at 2019, my heart is filled with joy, relief and gratitude. There is a lot to be grateful for about the last year. I feel blessed for the opportunities, for all the love and support from my fans, and for being surrounded by people who inspire me on a daily basis. Having said that, I feel 2018 was a more important year for me when I was actually working on these two beautiful films — Super 30 and War.”

Commenting on how the two films were opposite to each other in terms of their worlds and characterisation, he said, “It gives me a kick to take up challenging roles and mould myself into different characters (for films), but doing it in the same year — within four months to be specific — was pretty excruciating. But it has its own high in terms of overcoming a tough challenge. I think, perhaps that’s the addiction (smiles).”

