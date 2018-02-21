I am crying already: Jacqueline Fernandez completes shoot for Salman Khan’s Race 3

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who has reunited with her Kick co-star Salman Khan in Remo D’Souza’s Race 3, completed her part of the shoot recently in Bangkok. She posted an Instagram story from her last day on the sets.

In the InstaStory, Jacqueline is seen asking Remo if it is pack up yet. The director-choreographer replies in negative and then the actor says, “No? But it is my last day! Will you miss me?” When Remo says he will miss her, she quips, “Stop thinking about it!”

The video has the following text written over it: “I’m crying already, don't wanna pack up.”

Sharing a sneak peek into her last shot, she posted a video sharing, “@Kamera002 the magician is setting my last shot.”

Race 3 is the third film of the Race franchise. While the first two films were directed by Abbas-Mustan and featured Anil Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Bipasha Basu and Ameesha Patel in lead roles, D’Souza is at the helm of affairs this time. Salman Khan will be seen in a grey role for the first time in his career. While Akshaye Khanna, Katrina Kaif and Sameera Reddy were seen in the first film, John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Deepika Padukone starred in Race 2.

Race 3 is produced by Salman Khan Films and Taurani under the banner of Tips Films. Race 3 will hit the theatres on Eid, June 15.

