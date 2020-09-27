‘I have been framed’: Dharma Productions’ Kshitij Ravi Prasad after arrest by NCB

bollywood

Dharma Productions’ former associate, Kshitij Ravi Prasad was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Saturday. The film producer, however, maintains that he has been framed.

After his arrest, Kshitij was asked to comment on his arrest by the media, as he approached the police vehicle. He only said, “I have been framed.”

His comments were caught on camera by Times Now. The NCB had on Friday detained Kshitij for questioning in connection with an alleged drug nexus in Bollywood. Responding to the development, filmmaker and Dharma Production owner Karan Johar had late on Friday night denied the claims that he is associated with the organisation.

Karan had said Kshitij had joined Dharmatic Entertainment, a sister concern of Dharma Productions, in November 2019 as one of the executive producers “on contract basis for a project, which did not eventually materialise” while Anubhav Chopra, who was also questioned by the NCB, worked with them on projects for short durations between 2011 and 2013.

Apart from Kshitij, actor Deepika Padukone had also appeared before the NCB for questioning in the case. Actor Rakul Preet Singh’s statement was also recorded by the Special Investigative Team (SIT) of the NCB in the case on Friday.

The NCB had launched an investigation into the drugs case after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which was investigating the money trail related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. In the investigation, many revelations surfaced including various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation.

