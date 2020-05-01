e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 01, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / I’ll cherish every moment that I spent with Rishi Kapoor: Chunky Panday

I’ll cherish every moment that I spent with Rishi Kapoor: Chunky Panday

The actor, who worked with the late veteran actor in Housefull 2 and Kasak back in 1992, says his biggest regret is to not have been able to meet the senior actor in the past few years

bollywood Updated: May 01, 2020 16:42 IST
Titas Chowdhury
Titas Chowdhury
Chunky Panday says he has been late Rishi Kapoor’s biggest fan.
Chunky Panday says he has been late Rishi Kapoor’s biggest fan.
         

“I remember watching Bobby (1973) in the theatre. I’ve been Rishi Kapoor’s biggest fan,” says Chunky Panday as he walks down the memory lane. As the veteran actor breathed his last yesterday, Panday reminisces the time when he couldn’t share a single frame with him despite working in a film with him. He shares, “After I became an actor, I worked with him in Kasak (1992) where we didn’t have a single scene together. I was quite upset back then.”

Talking about the time when he closely worked with Kapoor during the shoot of Housefull 2 (2012), he nostalgically says, “Then I got a chance to work with him in Housefull 2. When we had the first screening of Housefull 2, I couldn’t make it because I was travelling. After the show, he called me and said to me, ‘You’re a fine actor!’ That coming from him was bigger than receiving any award.” 

Panday says that Kapoor had a huge influence in his career. “I took on negative roles because I saw him as Rauf Lala in Agneepath (2012) and I was shaken up by that performance. The reason I did Saaho (2019) and Begum Jaan (2017) was because he inspired me to take that route. There’s going to be no one like him,” he says.

With a heavy heart, he says that his “biggest regret” would be to not have met the senior actor in the past couple of years. “The last time we worked together was when we went to Bengaluru for an event. Then he went to New York for his treatment. While I was there, I wanted to meet him. So, I called him up and I came to know that he was resting. I didn’t want to disturb. When he came back to India, I wanted to visit him but he went off to Delhi to resume shooting and got very busy. But I’ll cherish every moment that I spent with him,” he signs off.

top news
MHA okays ‘Shramik Special trains’ for migrants, railways sets terms for travel
MHA okays ‘Shramik Special trains’ for migrants, railways sets terms for travel
Pakistan leans on China to remove its terrorists from UNSC sanctions list
Pakistan leans on China to remove its terrorists from UNSC sanctions list
Worst-hit Hubei to lower Covid risk level, outbreak ‘basically cut off’
Worst-hit Hubei to lower Covid risk level, outbreak ‘basically cut off’
LIVE: PM Modi meets union minister Shah, Sitharaman over lockdown exit
LIVE: PM Modi meets union minister Shah, Sitharaman over lockdown exit
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
This electric car has a range of 627 kms, unless you leave the door open
This electric car has a range of 627 kms, unless you leave the door open
‘Seen proof of Covid-19 link with Wuhan lab’: Donald Trump slams China
‘Seen proof of Covid-19 link with Wuhan lab’: Donald Trump slams China
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news