I’ve learnt that expectations lead to disappointments, so I protected myself by just trying: Sikandar Kher

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 18:46 IST

I am overwhelmed and it’s been wonderful,” says actor Sikandar Kher, about his recent web show Aarya. “ The show has received so much love from the audiences. I am happy that people enjoyed the show. I enjoyed playing the role of Daulat. It was a great opportunity to work with director Ram Madhvani. It was a brilliant and positive experience.”

Kher’s acting career started with Woodstock Villa (2008) and since then he was part of a few films including Players (2012) and Aurangzeb (2013). He was also seen in the TV show, 24 but calls the reaction to his new show, “a new and different feeling”.

He acknowledges that he’s been through his share of personal and professional lows, and shares, “There was a time when I didn’t work at all for 2-3 years but my parents (actors Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher) would always tell me to keep working. In fact, once, they told me, ‘If acting wasn’t working out, do something else’. They were always supportive and I feel lucky to be in a place where I don’t have to worry about my rent or struggle to make ends meet,” the actor adds, “But other than that, you do feel low when things don’t work out. When you feel low, know that nothing is permanent in this world. Acting is my passion and I will keep at it. No one told me to do this. I choose this profession. If some role is received well, it is a bonus, or else I focus on the next project. That’s how I keep going on and staying focused. One has to keep moving on.”

With the nepotism debate going on in Bollywood, ask him about being a star kid and he says, “They have never spoken to anyone for a role for me. And I wouldn’t want them to as it would be embarrassing. Sure, knowing people in the industry got me a meeting with them, at times, after months, but never a role. I had to go through the same grind as others. Failure teaches you a lot more than anything else. I learnt not expect things or results, because expectations lead to disappointments. I protected myself by not expecting. I have seen my father go through highs and lows and his desire to keep working doesn’t stop. I learnt overtime that I should just keep trying.”

He is enjoying staying at home with his father actor Anupam Kher which is “a first”. He has posted a number of videos with some fun banter with his dad. “He has a good sense of humour and is quite sporting. Both of us are quite relaxed and chilled out. We give each other space. This lockdown has given us the chance to spend time with each other. I am lucky to be with family in times like these. He is usually so busy with work, not just for his American TV show, but even when he would shoot in Mumbai, he would be out most of the day,” says the actor.