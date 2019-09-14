I want to share my experiences and guide people: Shreyas Talpade

bollywood

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 19:45 IST

When actor Shreyas Talpade started out as an aspirant over two decades ago, he just wanted to do good work. He recalls how he had approached a popular actor’s secretary (now celebrity manager), who politely declined as Shreyas was still struggling. “Back then, theatre and films were huge. TV had just begun booming with private channels. My friends and I would focus on theatre as films were out of our reach. At that point, we did not want to become a hero. We just wanted work. We wanted to play a decent role and hoped that our work would get noticed,” he says.

Now, with years of experience in films, television, theatre, Shreyas wants to be able to share it with all. “Youngsters today know what they want. They know how to brand and place themselves. All they need is a path and guidance on how to take it forth. I don’t mind hand holding them,” says the actor, who recently launched a new app.

Through the platform, he hopes to interact with fans, commoners, aspiring actors and technicians. The idea is to connect with every one and share his journey. “Honestly, a few people suggested that I go for it, as I would often be asked about my journey, my work and more. Through this, I want to create a personal space for my fans, well-wishers, where we can interact and share. I have also called in for auditions from actors and share tips too. I share my daily routine and anecdotes too as inspiration.”

Shreyas and his production house have launched many new faces that went on to become big names. “Sai Tamhankar, Anita Date, Shruti Marathe, Sameer Patil and many more took their initial steps with us. They all have gone to carve a niche for themselves. Similarly, I hope I am able to guide more youngsters. I believe in talent and hard work, as I am a product of the same. I had no godfather in the industry, and struggled my way through. So, I want to be able to help people now.”

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 19:42 IST