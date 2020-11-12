Ibrahim Ali Khan, Alaya F’s friend shares stylish new pics, jokes ‘they may have more followers, but I have more friends’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 20:36 IST

Actor Alaya F and Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan have one really sassy friend. Orhan Awatramani, who identifies himself as an activist on his Instagram bio, has shared a picture with the two with a hilarious caption.

The photo shows Alaya in a black dress and Ibrahim in a striped, colourful shirt, matching Orhan’s. The trio is seen striking a cool pose for the camera but it was the caption that asked for everyone’s attention. “They may have more followers, but I surely have more friends,” Orhan wrote in his post. There is also a second picture featuring just Ibrahim and Orhan.

Orhan’s followers left appreciative comments on his post. “Aesthetics at its finest,” wrote one. “You three look so cute,” read another comment.

Not just Ibrahim, Orhan is also great friends with his elder sister, actor Sara Ali Khan. He has often shared pictures with her from get-togethers and trips to Goa. Sharing a goofy picture with Sara, he recently wrote, “There’s a side to us that you never knew never knew.”

Alaya made her film debut last year with Saif in Jawaani Jaaneman. She played his daughter, who gets pregnant and arrives at his doorstep to meet him for the first time. When the film was announced last year, a funny meme showing Sara and her half-brother Taimur (son of Saif and Kareena Kapoor) out to attack her for stealing their father had gone viral.

While Ibrahim has not made his film debut yet, he surely is keen on becoming an actor. Even Saif has endorsed the idea. Talking to Spotboye, the actor had said, “Ibrahim seems prepared for a career in acting. And why not? I’d like all my children to be in this profession. It is the best place to work in. I remember at 17-18 I was a mess. Acting saved me from self-destruction. Having the job, the sense of identity it has given me and the job satisfaction and the enjoyment it has given me are more than I could ask for.”

