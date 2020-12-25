‘If I was offered Iron Man...’: Ranbir Kapoor says he would’ve played Robert Downey Jr’s superhero differently

bollywood

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 09:21 IST

Ranbir Kapoor has said that he has a tendency to transform even the most heroic characters into underdogs. The actor, who has played similar characters in films such as Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year and Barfi, will appear in more conventionally heroic roles in Brahmastra and Shamshera next.

In an interview, he said that he prefers his characters to have a relatable quality, rather then for them to be aspirational.

“Even if I got offered to play Iron Man I would make him an underdog, I think,” he told journalist Rajeev Masand. “That’s just something that comes naturally to me. I am a big fan of the ‘unexpected triumph’, I like the audience to relate to my characters and not... I want my characters to have a relatable quality and not an aspirational quality.”

He continued, “Shamshera and Brahmastra are these large-scale, action, big-ticket movies, so there is a preconceived notion.” Ranbir, who has been working on the films for ‘three or four years’, said that he has ‘already forgotten’ what he has done on the films. “I’m already onto my next now. Of course, they’re very exciting films. I’ve given a lot to them,” he said, adding that the years he spent working on them were ‘very rough’, considering what his family was going through at the time, with his late father Rishi Kapoor’s illness. “It was a hard three years, so I’m looking for only light stuff right now.”

Ranbir confirmed that he will start working on Luv Ranjan’s new film in a few weeks, following which he will appear in Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next project.

Brahmastra, the fantasy film co-starring his girlfriend Alia Bhatt, will arrive next year. Ranbir’s last release was 2018’s box office hit Sanju.

