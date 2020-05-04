iForIndia concert raises Rs 52 crore, Karan Johar and Bollywood stars thank fans for watching and donating

bollywood

Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar’s iForIndia concert raked up some big money on Sunday. Karan shared the latest tally on Twitter, revealing that the show has collected Rs 52 crore in donations so far.

Karan revealed that the streaming collected Rs 4.3 crore from viewers and Rs 47.77 crore from brands and philanthropists. “iForIndia becomes world’s biggest live fundraiser on Facebook by raising 4.3 crore online (and counting). Corporate donors and philanthropists donate Rs 47.77 crore (and counting). I for India continues to get overwhelming attention and support from the world over. 100% of proceeds go to GiveIndia for COVID-19 relief work,” the tweet read.

From our hearts to yours. Thank you for watching. Thank you for responding. Thank you for donating. #IForIndia started out as a concert. But it can be a movement. Let’s continue to build a safe, healthy & strong India. I For India. Please donate https://t.co/yzXMagyy3z@GiveIndia pic.twitter.com/MTGxXi3kgk — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 4, 2020

“From our hearts to yours. Thank you for watching. Thank you for responding. Thank you for donating. #IForIndia started out as a concert. But it can be a movement. Let’s continue to build a safe, healthy & strong India. I For India. Please donate,” Karan added.

The concert, which was live-streamed on Facebook, saw massive participation from Hollywood and Bollywood. Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal, Vidya Balan, Katrina Kaif, Rani Mukerji, Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh were among 85 artistes who participated in the virtual concert to raise funds for those affected by the novel coronavirus.

Also joining in were Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, and Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan. International stars including Jack Black, Will Smith, Russel Peters, Mick Jagger, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were also part of the concert. Amitabh Bachchan gave a tribute to the late actor and his close friend Rishi Kapoor during the concert. SRK and Hrithik turned singers.

