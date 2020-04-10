Imtiaz Ali writes about struggles of a director, wonders ‘will the audience like this?’ See throwback pic

bollywood

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has shared a throwback picture to the time when he first donned the director’s hat for a fiction series and wrote an emotional note beside the image. The picture shows Imtiaz holding the camera, perhaps fixing the frame for a shot.

Imtiaz wrote, “The shirt changes, wrist watch goes away, hair changes, rest remains same –The struggle of a director, the hundred unexpected problems on set, time moving fast, sun going, “will the audience like this” and the desire to tell a story :) my first fiction series - Imtihan.”

Imtiaz began his career writing and directing TV shows including Imtihaan, Naina and Kurukshetra. He made his Bollywood debut with Abhay Deol’s Socha Na Tha in 2005 but eventually emerged as a critically and commercially successful filmmaker with Shahid Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor’s Jab We Met (2007).

His latest work was Netflix’s She that Imtiaz wrote. Directed by Avinash Das, the series received mixed reviews. About the series, Imtiaz had earlier said, “She is about a female cop who becomes an undercover agent. She poses as a prostitute to aid the police investigate a certain criminal nexus. It is the journey of this woman as she goes through the experience of pretending to be a prostitute, how she deals with it and what happens to her and her sexuality. Through the series, we see many interesting and hidden aspects of society, of this city and of our own personalities.”

Earlier, Imtiaz had a feature film release. Love Aaj Kal 2 starred Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. It was a fresh take on Imtiaz’s 2009 film Love Aaj Kal that featured Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone, alongside Rishi Kapoor.

