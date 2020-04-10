e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Salim Khan is in touch with Salman Khan over video calls since three weeks, says ‘this is not the time for false bravado’

Salim Khan is in touch with Salman Khan over video calls since three weeks, says ‘this is not the time for false bravado’

Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan has said that the actor, who is stationed away from the family at his farmhouse, will come when they are able to do so.

bollywood Updated: Apr 10, 2020 08:52 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Salman Khan has been away from his father Salim Khan since almost three weeks.
         

Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan has been staying at his Bandra residence while the actor is away at the Panvel farmhouse along with his nephew and brother Sohail Khan’s son, Nirvaan. Salim, however, isn’t worried despite not meeting them since three weeks and is confident that the two will come home when they are able to, after the lockdown is lifted.

On being asked about their well being, Salim told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “Salman and Nirvaan can’t come here, so they are in Panvel. When they can come, they will. There also, they are at home and we are in constant touch over video calls.”

He also echoed Salman’s post in which the actor said “Jo dar gaya, samjho bach gaya.” He said, “This is not the time for false bravado. There is a disease, and people are dying since a vaccine is not available yet. What is dearest to you is your life, and that of your family and close ones. If something happens to one person, the whole family is impacted.”

Salim also confirmed that the family is helping out those in need. “We’ve made provisions for those who work for us, including drivers and house help, besides giving them masks and sanitisers. There are many people who are struggling and we are doing our bit to help them, like getting food packets delivered to them.”

Also read: Major Black Widow plot leak reveals villain holds key to introducing Wolverine, Deadpool into MCU

Salman has pledged to financially support 25,000 daily wage workers of the film industry who are among the worse-hit by the 21-day lockdown amid coronavirus crisis. The actor started the process of transferring funds into the accounts of daily wage workers of the film industry, the Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) said on Wednesday.

The family also couldn’t attend the last rites of Salman’s nephew Abdullah Khan, who died on March 31 of heart-related ailments at the age of 38. His remains were taken to Indore, Salman’s hometown for the funeral.

