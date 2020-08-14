e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Independence Day special: Tara Sharma Saluja teaches her kids about celebrating unity in diversity

Independence Day special: Tara Sharma Saluja teaches her kids about celebrating unity in diversity

Actor Tara Sharma Saluja feels we need to make kids understand the beauty of India’s ‘secular pluralistic fabric’, and that we should respect everyone.

bollywood Updated: Aug 14, 2020 16:15 IST
Juhi Chakraborty
Juhi Chakraborty
Hindustan Times
Actor Tara Sharma Saluja with husband Roopak Saluja and their two sons- Zen and Kai
Actor Tara Sharma Saluja with husband Roopak Saluja and their two sons- Zen and Kai
         

As a mother of two young sons — Zen (11) and Kai (9) — Tara Sharma Saluja is aware that what she teaches them now is going to play a crucial role in what kind of people they grow up to become. Even when it comes to Independence Day, the actor and her husband, entrepreneur Roopak Saluja, make sure that the meaning of the importance of the holiday doesn’t get overlooked.

“We speak about Independence Day with our kids exactly as we do with each other and school explains it all, too. As they aren’t too small, they understand these concepts and the history behind it. We also explain the need to celebrate unity in diversity and the beauty of India’s secular pluralistic fabric. Respect for all whether similar or different,” says Sharma.

The Page 3 (2005) and Khosla Ka Ghosla! (2006) actor also tells us that how her children’s grandfather has also been of great help in making them understand the relevance of Independence Day.

“My dad, Partap Sharma, wrote a wonderful play, Sammy, about the Man behind the Mahatma, which has been a lovely say to teach the kids about Gandhiji too,” the 43-year-old shares. 

The definition of freedom, too, has taken a drastic turn in this pandemic, and it has been especially difficult for kids as well. But the actor says that her boys have been quite resilient.

“I’m quite amazed that they’ve not really complained. Children just live in the present moment and they get on with it. Of course, occasionally they do miss their outdoor football practice and matches, but by and large, they’ve been positive,” she shares.

And that’s why it’s more important than ever before to respect the concept of freedom, feels Sharma.

“A huge thanks to all the brave freedom fighters who got our India her freedom. Independence to me means freedom and choice. Freedom for the nation to be governed democratically and not be dictated. And for all inhabitants to have freedom of expression, freedom of belief , freedom to be who they want to be, as long as none of these freedoms harm another,” she concludes.

