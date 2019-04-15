Inside Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput’s London vacation: As couple shares loved-up pics, we are missing kids Misha, Zain

Actor Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are currently vacationing in London and are spending their time savouring good food and strolling through the streets. Shahid recently shared a loved-up picture of the two in his Instagram stories. The couple can be seen staring at their reflection in a window pane on a lonely street in London.

Mira also shared a picture of herself on her Instagram account posing in front of a graffiti that says ‘You can be as naughty as you want. Just don’t get caught’. She captioned it, “It’s a way of life.” She had also shared a selfie and some more glimpses of the city on her Instagram stories.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput click a selfie in London.

Mira Rajput shared these pics on her Instagram stories.

Shahid just saw the teaser release of his upcoming film Kabir Singh in which he plays the title role. The actor plays an alcoholic and drug addict surgeon who takes to drug after an ugly breakup. The actor can be seen drinking like a fish and snorting cocaine in the teaser.

The actor had told Mumbai Mirror, “I don’t endorse smoking at all. However, the role required it, as the protagonist uses it to channel his angst and rage. It wasn’t easy, and it came to a point where I smoked almost 20 cigarettes a day. It would take me close to two hours to shower and get rid of the smells before I could return home to my children.”

Shahid has shot for the film in Delhi, Mumbai and Mussoorie. It has been directed by Sandeep Vanga, who also directed the Telugu original. The film stars Kiara Advani as the female lead which was played by Shalini Pandey in the Telugu version.

